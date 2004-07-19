Some time in the last few weeks, my OpenPGP certificate, 0xC4BC2DDB38CCE96485EBE9C2F20691179038E5C6 was flooded with bogus certifications which were uploaded to the SKS keyserver network.

SKS is known to be vulnerable to this kind of Certificate Flooding, and is difficult to address due to the synchronization mechanism of the SKS pool. (SKS's synchronization assumes that all keyservers have the same set of filters). You can see discussion about this problem from a year ago along with earlier proposals for how to mitigate it. But none of those proposals have quite come to fruition, and people are still reliant on the SKS network.