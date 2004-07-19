Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Mad Magazine to Stop Publishing Issues with New Content this Fall

posted by martyb on Friday July 05, @02:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the time-to-worry? dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/mad-magazine-stop-publishing-issues-content-fall/story?id=64126360

The publication was founded in 1952 by editor Harvey Kurtzman and publisher William Gaines, but it was Al Feldstein, who took over for Kurtzman and led the magazine for almost 30 years, who brought the outlet to national -- and international -- prominence, especially in the 1970s.

It peaked at 2.8 million subscribers in 1973, but had just 140,000 left as of 2017.

As news of the magazine's closure trickled across the internet, several contributors eulogized the publication. David DeGrand, a writer and artist who contributed to the magazine, was one of the first to confirm on Twitter the magazine was ending as rumors began to grow.

Original Submission


«  Strongest Earthquake in Years Rattles Southern California; Damage Reported
Mad Magazine to Stop Publishing Issues with New Content this Fall | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)