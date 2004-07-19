19/07/04/1655200 story
from the time-to-worry? dept.
The publication was founded in 1952 by editor Harvey Kurtzman and publisher William Gaines, but it was Al Feldstein, who took over for Kurtzman and led the magazine for almost 30 years, who brought the outlet to national -- and international -- prominence, especially in the 1970s.
It peaked at 2.8 million subscribers in 1973, but had just 140,000 left as of 2017.
As news of the magazine's closure trickled across the internet, several contributors eulogized the publication. David DeGrand, a writer and artist who contributed to the magazine, was one of the first to confirm on Twitter the magazine was ending as rumors began to grow.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 05, @03:03AM
Thanks Mad, you added some fun to my sometimes painful adolescence.
And, in case anyone was worried, we'll always have Spy vs. Spy --
https://archive.org/details/SpyVsSpyTheCompleteCasebook [archive.org]