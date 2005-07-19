Nvidia reportedly confirmed that it's partnered with Samsung to manufacture its Ampere GPU, which is expected to launch in 2020 using its 7nm extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) process rather than continuing to source GPUs from longtime foundry partner TSMC.

The Korea Herald reported that Nvidia Korea leader Yoo Eung-joon confirmed the switch from TSMC to Samsung during a press conference. [...] Yoo didn't offer much information about the partnership. He called Samsung's production commitment for Ampere "substantial," according to the report, but declined to get into any specifics. Yoo was also said to have claimed that Nvidia's acquisition of Mellanox would close before the end of the year, pending regulatory approval from various countries and final approval from Mellanox's shareholders.

It's not clear why Nvidia decided to switch foundry partners for Ampere. EETimes reported in early June that Samsung "aggressively undercut" TSMC. We do know that TSMC's 7nm process has already become popular with Apple and AMD.