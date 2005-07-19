In comments submitted to the Federal Trade Commission, Microsoft Corp. is arguing that repairing its devices could jeopardize the cyber security of Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security chip. Don’t believe them.

The argument comes in an unsigned letter to the FTC from Microsoft and dated May 31st. The statement was submitted ahead of Nixing the Fix, an FTC workshop on repair restrictions that is scheduled for mid-July.

Microsoft was one of a number of companies that submitted comments to the Commission critical of so-called “right to repair” efforts at the state level to legally mandate that manufacturers make diagnostic information, tools and replacement parts available to owners and independent repair professionals.

The Redmond, Washington company, which makes a wide range of electronic devices ranging from X-Box gaming systems to Surface laptops said that repair poses a threat to the security of its devices.

“The unauthorized repair and replacement of device components can result in the disabling of key hardware security features or can impede the update of firmware that is important to device security or system integrity,” Microsoft wrote.

Specifically, Microsoft suggests that unscrupulous independent repair technicians with access to its devices could disable the Trusted Platform Module or other security protections.

“If the TPM or other hardware or software protections were compromised by a malicious or unqualified repair vendor, those security protections would be rendered ineffective and consumers' data and control of the device would be at risk,” the company wrote. “Moreover, a security breach of one device can potentially compromise the security of a platform or other devices connected to the network.”