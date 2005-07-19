from the not-so-trusted dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Microsoft tells FTC Repair poses a Cyber Risk. It doesn't.
In comments submitted to the Federal Trade Commission, Microsoft Corp. is arguing that repairing its devices could jeopardize the cyber security of Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security chip. Don’t believe them.
The argument comes in an unsigned letter to the FTC from Microsoft and dated May 31st. The statement was submitted ahead of Nixing the Fix, an FTC workshop on repair restrictions that is scheduled for mid-July.
Microsoft was one of a number of companies that submitted comments to the Commission critical of so-called “right to repair” efforts at the state level to legally mandate that manufacturers make diagnostic information, tools and replacement parts available to owners and independent repair professionals.
The Redmond, Washington company, which makes a wide range of electronic devices ranging from X-Box gaming systems to Surface laptops said that repair poses a threat to the security of its devices.
“The unauthorized repair and replacement of device components can result in the disabling of key hardware security features or can impede the update of firmware that is important to device security or system integrity,” Microsoft wrote.
Specifically, Microsoft suggests that unscrupulous independent repair technicians with access to its devices could disable the Trusted Platform Module or other security protections.
“If the TPM or other hardware or software protections were compromised by a malicious or unqualified repair vendor, those security protections would be rendered ineffective and consumers' data and control of the device would be at risk,” the company wrote. “Moreover, a security breach of one device can potentially compromise the security of a platform or other devices connected to the network.”
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Friday July 05, @05:13PM
Wait, this comes from the company who has set the stage for constant software repairs? IE, they acknowledge they ship very broken products, but, only they can fix them?
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Friday July 05, @05:16PM
This doesn't make a lot of sense. The TPM chip is supposed to be, in hardware, resistant to tampering. Replacing the TPM removes the data it's protects.
e.g. If I remove or turn off the TPM then the Bitlocker keys stored in it are gone. The system fails closed, not open.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 05, @05:16PM
Please do! And, while you're at it, disable Intel's management engine!
Offer limited to residents of the contagious United States.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday July 05, @05:17PM
SPECTRE Headquarters, conference room.
n.1: status of the infiltration of the whitehouse systems, number 4?
n.4: some encrypted chips are being deployed, this will slow us down.
n.5: can't we bypass those chips? the whole planet uses our cleaning ladies.
n.4: possibly, but we have to study them first and...
n.1: ...and?
n.4: well, apparently none has been sent for repairs yet. It's forbidden.
n.5: so fucking what? buy one box, crack it open and get the chip!
n.1 *smashing n.5 skull with a baseball bat* don't you suggest clever things that make the 007 movie end before the 1.5 hour mark, dammit!!!