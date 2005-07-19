from the next-step-in-advertising dept.
LightSail 2 Sends Back 1st Signals from Its Solar-Surfing Test Flight
The space advocacy organization The Planetary Society recently confirmed that its LightSail 2 spacecraft has sent its first signals home from space.
The roughly 11-lb. (5 kilograms) cubesat is designed to prove that solar sailing is a feasible way of keeping satellites moving. Fuel is a costly and heavy commodity, and if LightSail 2 can prove that the solar-powered technique works well, perhaps future missions into the deep reaches of the solar system and beyond can be propelled by the charged particles released by the sun.
The project launched into space last week (June 25) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy megarocket. On Tuesday (July 2), the bread-loaf-size LightSail 2 experiment left Prox-1, its carrier vehicle. LightSail 2 will ultimately open up its ultrathin four-panel sail to achieve a surface area about the size of a boxing ring.
[...] Once the cubesat deploys its solar sail early next week, the rays from the sun will give LightSail 2 a gentle push. The goal is to observe LightSail 2 over the course of a month to see if it shifts in its orbit by a measurable amount, according to The Planetary Society officials. That will help demonstrate that solar sailing is an effective satellite-propulsion technique.
In other news, 'Oumuamua is not an alien light sail, probably.
On May 20, the Planetary Society will launch a tiny "citizen-funded" satellite that will test the unfolding of a 32 m2 (344 ft2) solar sail. A solar sail uses radiation pressure from the Sun over a large surface area to propel a spacecraft. IKAROS was the first spacecraft to successfully demonstrate the technology in space. While this month's mission is simply a test of the sail deployment, the main mission, LightSail-1, will launch high enough to actually test the sail as a means of propulsion:
LightSail-1's goal is to test if solar sails are a viable form of space transport. The theory will be tested by measuring if there is any increase in LightSail-1's orbital speed once the spacecraft is released at an altitude of 500 miles (800 km). The Planetary Society originally hoped to launch LightSail-1 in 2012, but in 2014 announced that it is scheduled for launch in April 2016.
An initial test launch of the LightSail spacecraft is scheduled for May 2015. This launch will deliver the satellite to an orbit low enough that atmospheric drag exceeds the thrust available from the light sail, but will allow a full checkout of the satellite's systems in advance of the main 2016 mission.
If LightSail-1 is successful, then the Planetary Society will execute two more solar sail projects with more complex goals. LightSail-2's goal will be to collect scientific data and improve solar sailing control. LightSail-3's goal would be to travel to the L1 Lagrangian point. There, it would be used to detect geomagnetic storms on the Sun, which can damage power and communication systems on Earth and orbiting spacecraft. Such detection will provide earlier warnings of potential power failures.
An update at the Planetary Society homepage is reporting that the LightSail has reopened communications following a suspected software glitch.
"Based upon the on-board timers contained within the beacon (and comparing them to beacons following deployment), it appears that a reboot occurred within the past day," wrote Georgia Tech professor David Spencer, LightSail's mission manager.
[...] LightSail is not out of the woods yet. Its exact position remains fuzzy, complicating two-way communication.
This is an update to the previous article on the LightSail software problem.
We've previously covered the Lightsail projects tribulations... Now there is better news.
Washington Post reports:
Since launching on May 20, the Planetary Society's solar sail prototype -- called LightSail and inspired by an idea Carl Sagan championed decades ago -- hasn't exactly had smooth seas.
A glitch made the tiny satellite holding the folded sail unreachable from Earth for a time. Even after communications were re-established, it took days to get the spacecraft to do the one thing it was sent up to do -- deploy its sail, proving that a propulsion system thinner than human hair could be packed away and unfurled safely in space.
On June 7, the Planetary Society reports, the sail finally unfurled.
Original announcement straight from Planetary Society can be found here.
Original Submission
One Legacy of Carl Sagan may Take Flight Next Week-A Working Solar Sail:
As early as next Monday night, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will launch a cluster of 24 satellites for the US Air Force. Known as the Space Test Program-2 mission, the rocket will deposit its payloads into three different orbits. Perhaps the most intriguing satellite will be dropped off at the second stop—a circular orbit 720km above the Earth's surface. This is the Planetary Society's LightSail 2 spacecraft.
After a week in space, allowing the satellites deposited in this orbit to drift apart, LightSail 2 will eject from its carrying case into open space. About the size of a loaf of bread, the 5-kg satellite will eventually unfurl into a solar sail 4 meters long by 5.6 meters tall. The Mylar material composing the sail is just 4.5 microns thick, or about one-tenth as thick as a human hair.
This experiment, which will attempt to harness the momentum of photons and "sail" through space, is the culmination of decades of work by The Planetary Society. "This goes back to the very beginning, to Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Lou Friedman," the organization's chief executive, Bill Nye, told Ars in an interview. "We are carrying on a legacy that has been with us since the founders. It's just an intriguing technology because it lowers the cost of going all over the place in the Solar System."
There were two prior attempts by the Planetary Society at deploying light sails. In 2005, the first stage of the rocket launching Cosmos 1 failed. In 2015, LightSail 1 was able to achieve orbit but experienced several technical difficulties from which lessons were learned and used to inform the design of this upcoming attempt with LightSail 2.
More details about the process can be found at the Planetary Society.
[Updated (20190624_230722 UTC) Added link to live stream a link to the press kit, noted plans to recover all 3 cores, and added links to NWS current conditions and hourly forecast pages. --martyb]
SpaceX is about to launch 152 dead people's remains into orbit aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket
[...] rocket will propel 24 satellites into orbit around Earth — as well as the ashes of 152 dead people. The launch of cremated remains is facilitated by a company called Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, which purchases available room on spacecraft, installs a container, then packs it with small metal capsules filled with ashes. It refers to these as "participants."
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy is currently the world's largest operational rocket. It has a center core comprising a modified Falcon-9 rocket with an additional Falcon-9 core on either side. The four-hour flight window of its third-ever flight is scheduled for the night of Tuesday June 24 into the morning of Wednesday, June 25. According to SpaceX:
The Department of Defense (DoD) Space Test Program-2 (STP-2) mission, managed by the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), is targeting launch on June 24, 2019, with the launch window opening at 11:30 p.m. ET. Lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, this mission will deliver 24 satellites to space on the DoD's first ever SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch vehicle. The STP-2 mission will be among the most challenging launches in SpaceX history with four separate upper-stage engine burns, three separate deployment orbits, a final propulsive passivation maneuver and a total mission duration of over six hours. In addition, the U.S. Air Force plans to reuse side boosters from the Arabsat-6A Falcon Heavy launch, recovered after a return to launch site landing, making it the first reused Falcon Heavy ever.
An attempt will be made during this flight to land all 3 cores; the side boosters are to return to the launch site (at Landing Zones 1 and 2) and center booster is to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship which will be located 1200 km downrange.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 05, @08:35PM (2 children)
Can we get this in standard football fields?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday July 05, @08:42PM (1 child)
32 m2
0.00598 American football fields.
0.00448 Association football fields.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 05, @09:17PM
Or, the top surface area of about 4 SUV's.
Offer limited to residents of the contagious United States.