Updated information on the Mars InSight Lander's Mole probe.
NASA has now announced that the plan to investigate the cause of the mole's depthless digging was implemented successfully and they have the results
As was previously reported the Mars InSight Lander's heat probe was only able to reach a depth of 13cm in its attempts to drill to a final depth of five meters. Earlier this month NASA announced their plan to move the lander's support structure out of the way so it could view the hole and determine the problem.
Initially, the InSight team thought that the mole had hit a rock and was blocked. But after analysis and experimentation with a mock-up lander at test-bed facilities, they came up with another explanation: a cavity in the soil.
They couldn't be sure without seeing into the hole, which lead to the June effort to move aside the lander support structure.
Now that the mole's support structure has been moved aside, camera's on the lander's instrument arm are able to see into the hole. And they've confirmed what the InSight team suspected. A small pit has formed around the mole, depriving it of the necessary friction to penetrate deeper.
"The images coming back from Mars confirm what we've seen in our testing here on Earth," said HP3 Project Scientist Mattias Grott of DLR. "Our calculations were correct: This cohesive soil is compacting into walls as the mole hammers."
This is important because the mole works differently than your garden variety post hole digger and
relies on friction with the [soil] surrounding it to hammer its way into the ground [...]. Without that friction, the mole will just recoil from the hammering action, and bounce around in the hole, rather than penetrate.
This was actually the hoped for result as a large blocking rock would have effectively been game over. NASA will next put into action its plan to attempt to remedy the situation
The robotic instrument arm has a small scoop on the end, and they intend to use that scoop to pat on the hole and compress the soil, hopefully eliminating the cavity.
There is a NASA Q&A page on the mole's situation available as well.
The NASA InSight Lander's drill, nicknamed 'The Mole', was unable to penetrate subsurface rocks in its first drilling session.
The instrument known as HP3 (Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package) attempted to drill down on February 28th. In a marathon 4 hour hammering session, that sadly still did not meet Susan Decker's standards, The Mole was able to push aside one subsurface rock at a depth of 13 centimeters (~5 hockey pucks stacked vertically) and reach a final depth of 50 centimeters/1.6 feet (a stack of 20 pucks) before encountering a second rock that it was unable to push aside even after ~4,000 hammer blows.
Another four-hour drilling session should happen soon, but mission planners have to wait for the system to cool down first. The hammering action causes friction, which in turn generates heat; several hours of hammering requires a two-day cooling period. Ideally, as the HP3 experiment proceeds toward the goal of drilling a hole 3 to 5 meters (10 to 16 feet) deep, the project will involve a series of four-hour drilling sessions, followed by two-day cooling periods and a day to take temperature readings.
The purpose of the drilling is to take temperature readings along the depth of the hole in 15 minute intervals to measure heat flow from the interior of Mars.
Here's hoping for more positive news after the next drilling session.
