Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Chuck E. Cheese Mouse Gets Roasted by Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday July 06, @12:39PM   Printer-friendly
from the stop-mousing-around dept.
Techonomics News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

It all started with a random tweet that compares Chuck E. Cheese tokens and Bitcoin. The mouse-in-chief (or whoever controls its account) decided to join the fray with a bitter tweet that eventually went semi-viral.

[...] Multiple arguments went into play — from the BTC price that recently breached $10,000 once again to coin's 24/7 availability (Chuck E. Cheese cannot relate).

[...] It's not exactly clear what Chuck E. Cheese was trying to achieve with this tweet, but it definitely got what it desperately needed — media attention.

Multiple outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, have already covered what can be considered one of the strangest Bitcoin debates you will ever see on Twitter.

https://u.today/chuck-e-cheese-mouse-gets-roasted-by-cryptocurrency-enthusiasts

The tweet that started it all:

Ryan Hoover
@rrhoover
Chuck E Cheese tokens are cool and all but I'd rather earn Bitcoin

Original Submission


«  Chemical Makeup of Exoplanet Atmosphere Identified for First Time
Chuck E. Cheese Mouse Gets Roasted by Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.