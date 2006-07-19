from the the-voice-of-the-universe dept.
In the minutes before a solar eclipse plunged Chile into darkness, a loudspeaker projected a deep baritone to a group of blind men and women who had traveled to the Atacama desert to "hear" what hundreds of thousands of others had come to see.
Then, a moment of silence until the sunlight, and the sound, returned.
Tourists from around the globe converged on the northern Chilean desert on Tuesday to witness the total eclipse under the world's clearest skies.
The musical experience, orchestrated by Chile's University of Valparaiso, was designed to help blind people, or those with some level of visual impairment, experience the phenomenon through a change in the frequency of sounds.
"It was exciting, incredible, a magical experience," said Octavio Oyarzún, 41, one of the thousands of people who came to the small town of Cachiyuyo, about 600 km (373 miles) north of Santiago.
[...] "This allows people who can't see the eclipse to hear it," said the scientist. "As astronomers, this excites us."
Denisse Reyes, 34, said the experience surprised her.
"I can perceive lights, I can recognize day and night, but this amazed me. I felt like I was entering the mysterious world of the planets and the solar system," she said.
Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-solar-eclipse-chile-blind/blind-chileans-listen-for-the-solar-eclipse-idUSKCN1TX31N
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday July 07, @12:20PM
And I wave my arm to warn the deaf I have farted.
"It was magical!", said nobody.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Sunday July 07, @12:39PM
Okay, I'm all for giving blind people some sort of way of understanding what's going on during an eclipse. And this frequency analogy seems a reasonable way to do it.
But if you're going to listen to a total eclipse, why not listen to a total eclipse? Mostly this is noticeable in animal noises. Birds general begin to clear the skies a long while before totality. Bees will stop buzzing in the darkness. Crickets will start chirping. In general, there's a bit of a mad rush of activity as birds and insects prepare for what they probably think is either a severe sudden storm and/or nightfall.
Even in the city, most people will be silent or making noises of awe. Streetlights may make noises as the flicker on and off. Etc.
Why not actually listen to the eclipse? I'm not attuned enough to the animal behaviors and typical sounds, but my understanding is that what they do is rather unique -- and SOUNDS unique for those few minutes. I definitely noticed some of this stuff myself during the 2017 eclipse, and I wasn't even specifically listening for it.