from the anti-patterns dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
Sometimes we take Web and user interface design for granted—that's the point of User Inyerface, a hilariously and deliberately difficult-to-use website created to show just how much we rely on past habits and design conventions to interact with the Web and our digital devices.
According to design firm Bagaar's blog:
Over the past decennium, users have grown accustomed to certain design patterns: positions, colors, icons... Rather than looking at a UI, users tend to act instinctively and take 90% of an interface for granted.
... But what happens if we poke all good practice with a stick and stir it up? What if we don't respect our self-created rules and expectations and do everything the other way around?
The resulting website is a gauntlet of nearly impossible-to-parse interactions that are as funny as they are infuriating. In one case, the colors for the male and female selection options in a personal info form are reversed compared to expectations: the white-backgrounded one is the selection, while the blue-highlighted one is the one you're not picking—and there's no non-binary option, either, of course.
The linked web site requires Javascript, or you can just look at the pictures and captions on Ars Technica to get a feel for the ghastly gauntlet in all its "glory".
For more viewing "pleasure", please see Web Pages That Suck and Mystery Meat Navigation.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2019/07/behold-the-most-intentionally-poorly-designed-website-ever-created/
(Score: 2) by NPC-131072 on Sunday July 07, @02:44PM
We don't discuss web sites that suck without mentioning this one [donaldjtrump.com]
#Daenerys2020 [i.ibb.co]