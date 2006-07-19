from the not-so-merry-go-round dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4463
Artificial gravity breaks free from science fiction
Artificial gravity has long been the stuff of science fiction. Picture the wheel-shaped ships from films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Martian, imaginary craft that generate their own gravity by spinning around in space.
Now, a team from CU Boulder is working to make those out-there technologies a reality.
The researchers, led by aerospace engineer Torin Clark, can't mimic those Hollywood creations—yet. But they are imagining new ways to design revolving systems that might fit within a room of future space stations and even moon bases. Astronauts could crawl into these rooms for just a few hours a day to get their daily doses of gravity. Think spa treatments, but for the effects of weightlessness.
[...]"Astronauts experience bone loss, muscle loss, cardiovascular deconditioning and more in space. Today, there are a series of piecemeal countermeasures to overcome these issues," said Clark, an assistant professor in the Ann and H.J. Smead Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences. "But artificial gravity is great because it can overcome all of them at once."
[...] In a series of recent studies, [they] set out to investigate whether queasiness is really the price of admission for artificial gravity. In other words, could astronauts train their bodies to tolerate the strain that comes from being spun around in circles like hamsters in a wheel?
The team began by recruiting a group of volunteers and tested them on the centrifuge across 10 sessions.
But unlike most earlier studies, the CU Boulder researchers took things slow. They first spun their subjects at just one rotation per minute, and only increased the speed once each recruit was no longer experiencing the cross-coupled illusion.
[...]The personalized approach worked. By the end of 10th session, the study subjects were all spinning comfortably, without feeling any illusion, at an average speed of about 17 rotations per minute. That's much faster than any previous research had been able to achieve. The group reported its results in June in the Journal of Vestibular Research.
Clark says that the study makes a strong case that artificial gravity could be a realistic option for the future of space travel.
"As far as we can tell, essentially anyone can adapt to this stimulus," he said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 07, @04:58PM (2 children)
That's not artificial gravity, and using centrifugal force is VERY old hat, and has been studied by NASA and others for quite a long time!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday July 07, @05:26PM (1 child)
AC's objection is noted. I'll add that putting a person into a centrifuge three meters wide, with a view of the outside is very conducive to vertigo. Putting that same person into a centrifuge thirty meters wide, and obstructing any view of the outside world is far less vertigo inducing. Scale it up - make the centrifuge 300 yards wide. You can turn the thing slower, to get similar effects of "gravity", and you can also give the people a view of the outside world without making them so queasy.
Someone is going to point out that 300 meters is HUGE!! And, that we don't build anything like that.
And, I'll point out that here on earth, a 3 meter boat is just that - a boat. A 30 meter boat is still a boat, though with a skilled crew, it can sail in much worse conditions than the 3 meter boat. A 300 meter ship is most definitely a ship, and it has little problem steaming (sailing, whatever) into deep water, in all kinds of weather.
We've got to scale things up. The Carthaginians started out with boats, but they graduated to building ships. We need to do the same.
As much as I like what Musk is doing, that BFR is a joke. The day will come when his BFR will be considered little more than a toy.
Space is big, people. We think big, or we fail.
Offer limited to residents of the contagious United States.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 07, @05:29PM
Didn't Skylab already do this?