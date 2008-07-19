from the Homer-Simpson-Approved dept.
How to Enable DNS-Over-HTTPS (DoH) in Firefox:
The DNS-over-HTTPS [(Doh)] protocol works by taking a domain name that a user has typed in their browser and sending a query to a DNS server to learn the numerical IP address of the web server that hosts that specific site.
This is how normal DNS works, too. However, DoH takes the DNS query and sends it to a DoH-compatible DNS server (resolver) via an encrypted HTTPS connection on port 443, rather than plaintext on port 53.
This way, DoH hides DNS queries inside regular HTTPS traffic, so third-party observers won't be able to sniff traffic and tell what DNS queries users have run and infer what websites they are about to access.
Further, a secondary feature of DNS-over-HTTPS is that the protocol works at the app level. Apps can come with internally hardcoded lists of DoH-compatible DNS resolvers where they can send DoH queries.
This mode of operation bypasses the default DNS settings that exist at the OS level, which, in most cases are the ones set by local internet service providers (ISPs).
This also means that apps that support DoH can effectively bypass local ISPs traffic filters and access content that may be blocked by a local telco or local government -- and a reason why DoH is currently hailed as a boon for users' privacy and security.
[...] The below step-by-step guide will show Firefox users in the UK and Firefox users all over the world how to enable the feature right now, and not wait until Mozilla enables it later down the road -- if it will ever do. There are two methods of enabling DoH support in Firefox.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday July 08, @11:09AM
As a user I have to say this is a good thing. It gives control and privacy to the users. As an admin I hate it. For exactly the same reasons.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday July 08, @11:24AM
This is actually a problem. The system settings should always be the master in configuration. Especially for something as important as low-level network services. I have nothing against DNS-over-HTTPS, but I want to be in control. I have my own local-network-wide DNS resolver and do not want applications to bypass it. How else do I get rid of farcebook that easily?
In-app service dependencies are not only a hell to manage, they pose a real threat to transparency and configurability of the network-stack. Remember how windows prevents the hosts file from blocking MS' target domains? Hidden configs are a real pain. And then, after someone finds a way to hack the app, it will all end in tears. If we want DNS over HTTPS, then it should be transparently and openly managed by the system, where the sysadmin can do the proper configuration.