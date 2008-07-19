from the I've-still-got-plenty-of-time dept.
A math equation that predicts the end of humanity:
The most mind-boggling controversy in the contemporary philosophy of science is the "doomsday argument," a claim that a mathematical formula can predict how long the human race will survive. It gives us even odds that our species will meet its end within the next 760 years.
The doomsday argument doesn't tell what's going to kill us — it just gives the date (very, very approximately).
Yet, I [William Poundstone] now believe the doomsday prediction merits serious attention — I've written my latest book about it. Start with J. Richard Gott III. He's a Princeton astrophysicist, one of several scholars who independently formulated the doomsday argument in the last decades of the 20th century. (Others are physicists Holger Bech Nielsen and Brandon Carter and philosopher John Leslie.) In 1969, Gott was a physics undergraduate fresh out of Harvard, spending the summer in Europe. At a visit to the Berlin Wall, he did a quick calculation and announced to a friend: The Berlin Wall will stand at least 2 and 2/3 more years but no more than 24 more years.
Demolition on the wall began 21 years later. This motivated Gott to write his method up. He published it in the journal Nature in 1993. There, Gott wrote of the future of humanity itself. He forecast a 95 percent chance that the human race would cease to exist within 12 to 18,000 years.
Not all Nature readers were convinced. "'There are lies, damn lies and statistics' is one of those colourful phrases that bedevil poor workaday statisticians," biostatistician Steven N. Goodman complained in a letter to Nature. "In my view, the statistical methodology of Gott ... breathes unfortunate new life into the saying."
Yet Gott and his predictions also received favorable attention in the[sic] New York Times[*] and the[sic] New Yorker[*] (where a profile of Gott was titled "How to Predict Everything"). Gott is an engaging storyteller with a Kentucky accent that's survived decades in the Ivy League. He has become a sort of scientific soothsayer, successfully predicting the runs of Broadway plays and when the Chicago White Sox would again win the World Series (they did in 2005).
Can it really be that easy to predict "everything"? It quickly became clear that 1) most scholars believe the doomsday argument is wrong, and 2) there is no consensus on why it's wrong. To this day, Gott's method, and a related one developed by Carter and Leslie, inspire a lively stream of journal articles.
You can read more about the doomsday debate on Quora
[*] The name of these publications do include the word "the" and should, therefore, be capitalized: The New York Times and The New Yorker, respectively.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @12:13PM
The martyb (sic) descendants may even have enough time to learn to capitalize the first letter of their given name and surname ;P
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday July 08, @12:28PM
Guy is trying to sell copies of his book.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Monday July 08, @12:29PM
Dear editor, many of us have seen the original, please wait a bit longer until you re-publish stories.
For those who haven't, the argument is as follows. It only works for things where we have a starting point that lies in the past. For example, the current US presidency that is, say, 36 month in. Assume that the current time is random within the starting point and the end-point. Then we can assume that with 95% probability we are not in the first 2.5% or in the last 2.5% of the duration. Therefore the interval (CI/0.975, CI/0.025) [CI: current interval] is a prediction interval into which the real duration will fall with 95% probability. For the example (36.92, 1440) month, so be potentially in for a long wait.
In the case of humanity it all depends how you define the starting point of humanity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @12:34PM
is the guy who wrote the book 'Big Secrets' and sequels 30 years ago. He published the alleged secrets of Scientology, explained the Russian 'woodpecker' radio station and the clever and amazinhg but not-quite-psychic techniques of Kreskin. The books were great reads before the web enabled everybody to share these things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @12:35PM (1 child)
There is a 99,999999% chance he is wrong, but if he is right... well there is nobody left to tell it to.
Seriously, if a field of science that is able to make predictions of this kind it's biology or human sciences. All astrophysisics can tell if there is a 100% chance hit with something from space that will sterilize the planet from all live. All humans have to do is to make sure the species gets a chance on other planets.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 08, @12:46PM
Not really - this is like weather forecasting, as TFS says: "lies, damn lies, and statistics." Even when they get it wrong, they point to: "well, that must have been one of the very improbable cases..."
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday July 08, @12:50PM
The Berlin Wall will stand at least 2 and 2/3 more years but no more than 24 more years.
With predictions like this, I can predict that humanity will last at least 200/300 years, but no more than 2400 years.
Call me in year 4119 to tell me if I was right.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday July 08, @12:55PM (1 child)
Gott's reasoning is too simplistic, and this article seems intended to provoke discussion about humanity's future.
There's no reason, in principle, that humanity is going away any time "soon", as in, the next 1000 years. That is, no external reason. The sun has fuel enough to burn for perhaps another 5 billion years. The sun is gradually burning hotter, so that maybe we have about 1 billion years before things get too hot for us on Earth. Large meteor strikes are very rare, and we are becoming more and more able to detect and fend them off if any should be headed our way. Supervolcano eruptions are also very rare, and might not do us in. Other stellar events could do us all in. Close passage with another star could disrupt planetary orbits and fling Earth into interstellar space, or a supernova too close to us could irradiate the planet and kill off all life, stuff like that. Fortunately for us, such events are extremely extremely rare.
The biggest dangers we face are self-made, stuff such as nuclear weapons. We've gained an awful lot of power and knowledge in the space of a few millennia, an eyeblink in geologic time scales. That could come back to haunt us. For instance, using technology that we created, diseases can get around a whole lot faster. There are many barriers to the ability of a disease to completely exterminate a host species, and we have unwittingly removed that one, and may have compromised a few others. Being heavy handed with antibiotics has unwittingly created superbugs. Global Warming is just one of many changes we've made. Another is all the new substances we routinely discard. Suppose in our garbage dumps, microorganisms evolve to eat the new materials we have created? Maybe there will be the "plastic rot", a mold that starts eating plastic within days of manufacture. Sure would upend things if we had to scramble to find replacements for all the plastic we now use.
Another danger is easy living that allows us to dumb down, and we do so. It's bad enough that approximately 25% of the population consists of suckers for demagogues, coupled with a vicious, cutthroat competitive nature. If that percentage should increase appreciably, we could all be dragged into a war of such unprecedented destructiveness that we kill ourselves off.
If we navigate all those dangers, none of which are impossibly or even especially hard, then we could be around for a very long time. Why not at least 1 million years? In which case, right now, we're living in the dawn times.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 08, @01:14PM
Your capitalistic 0.1percent masters work relentlessly to give you a hard living, it's in your interest after all.
Not yet there, but they make progress by leaps and bounds. Rejoice, making you a destitute may happen within your lifetime, maybe even soon enough for you to start "smartening up" before you die.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday July 08, @12:59PM
There's a similar statistical doomsday argument from the field of anthropics. The reasoning goes that assuming the human population grows or at least is maintained into the future, then if humanity has a long future there will statistically be many more human individuals existing in our future than our present or past. The argument reasons that if that were the case, it would have been much more probable that we as individuals would have found ourselves born among that greater population than this earlier, much smaller one. It concludes that it's more probable that humans will have a short future and / or a drastic reduction in population.
The argument relies on some interesting assumptions. It assumes we would only be incarnated as humans and that we could have found ourselves as any living human in history with equal probability--so a random process. I think there must be an interesting assumption about how time works as well because you could put forward an argument that we couldn't be born as future humans now simply because it hasn't happened yet! Of course if each self only gets to be incarnated once and they have no awareness of the passage of time until it happens, that point might be moot.
I'm not at all sure what I think about anthropics at the moment. People have tried to argue that because there are hundreds of millions of times more insects on Earth than humans, that it's much less probable that insects are conscious than the chance that we just got very, very lucky just happening to be born as humans instead of insects. This strikes me as egotistical. It's the same kind of thinking that put Earth and humans at the center of the universe. We can draw all sorts of messed up conclusions by assuming that we're the norm and not the most extreme freak outliers.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @01:14PM (1 child)
Gott is just an amateur psychohistorian, barely takes any variables into account.
Seldon was the true master.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @01:17PM
Shirley you mean Sheldon Cooper. Who TF knows nowadays who that Seldon is supposed to be?