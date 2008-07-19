from the Big-Brother-keeps-getting-bigger dept.
ICE Used Facial Recognition to Mine State Driver's License Databases
WASHINGTON — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have mined state driver's license databases using facial recognition technology, analyzing millions of motorists' photos without their knowledge.
In at least three states that offer driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants, ICE officials have requested to comb through state repositories of license photos, according to newly released documents. At least two of those states, Utah and Vermont, complied, searching their photos for matches, those records show.
In the third state, Washington, agents authorized administrative subpoenas of the Department of Licensing to conduct a facial recognition scan of all photos of license applicants, though it was unclear whether the state carried out the searches. In Vermont, agents only had to file a paper request that was later approved by Department of Motor Vehicles employees.
The documents, obtained through public records requests by Georgetown Law's Center on Privacy and Technology and first reported on by The Washington Post, mark the first known instance of ICE using facial recognition technology to scan state driver's license databases, including photos of legal residents and citizens.
Privacy experts like Harrison Rudolph, an associate at the center, which released the documents to The New York Times, said the records painted a new picture of a practice that should be shut down.
[...] He continued: "These states have never told undocumented people that when they apply for a driver's license they are also turning over their face to ICE. That is a huge bait and switch."
The use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement is far from new or rare. Over two dozen states allow law enforcement officials to request such searches against their databases of driver's licenses, a practice that has drawn criticism from lawmakers and advocates who say that running facial recognition searches against millions of photos of unwitting, law-abiding citizens is a major privacy violation.
The F.B.I., for example, has tapped state law enforcement's troves of photos — primarily those for driver's licenses and visa applications — for nearly a decade, according to a Government Accountability Office report. The bureau has run over 390,000 searches through databases that collectively hold over 640 million photos, F.B.I. officials said.
[...] The Seattle Times reported last year that Washington State's Department of Licensing turned over undocumented immigrants' driver's license applications to ICE officials, a practice its governor, Jay Inslee, pledged to stop. And a lawsuit in Vermont filed by an activist group cited documents obtained under public records law that showed that the state Department of Motor Vehicles forwarded names, photos, car registrations and other information on migrant workers to ICE, Vermont Public Radio reported this year.
The relationship between Washington's Department of Licensing and ICE officials may prove to be particularly interesting to privacy experts because of a law the State Legislature passed in 2012 stipulating that the department could use a facial recognition matching system for driver's licenses only when authorized by a court order, something ICE did not provide.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 08, @01:58PM (3 children)
I'm not a fan of the technology. But the problem here, specifically, is that some dickhead is thinking about the ILLEGAL FUCKING ALIENS ahead of us, the citizens. He needs to see a doctor, who can prescribe a small caliber projectile to the neck. He might have avoided my ire, had he objected to the invasion of privacy of CITIZENS.
Offer limited to residents of the contagious United States.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday July 08, @02:07PM (2 children)
Don't sign your post, traitorous bastard. I know you've voted again and again for people who violate your rights in order to catch your imagined enemies, but your title you should an accurate description of your post, something like "I hate immigrants more than I like due process", not a description of yourself in the process of voting away our rights.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 08, @02:36PM (1 child)
Can I offer you a napkin? You're frothing.
Offer limited to residents of the contagious United States.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday July 08, @02:47PM
Shouldn't I be? You're a fucking monster, and have the termidity to complain about the way your evil happens to bounce back on your life, and blame the people you're hunting for it.
You're willing to give up every single thing we hold dear in order to prosecute, en masse, a group of people whose crimes, are, at worst, trivial.
I seriously don't know if there's ever going to be a reckoning, or whether you and your ilk ever answer for your crimes, but I can at least pretend that telling you will give you a moment's pause about the kind of person you've decided to be. My experience tells me, no, you'll use that bucket of "angry" you just dropped me in to ignore me and go right back to loudly demanding more human rights violations. But I can pretend you have a conscience.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday July 08, @02:05PM
Due process? Fuck you, you got a legal document!
Privacy? Oh, I'm sorry, I thought you wanted to drive somewhere.
Secure in your persons and effects? AND you want to prove who you are?
It's part of what makes the American immigration enforcement regime so fucking stupid. Because it's a 110% victim-less crime, literally the only way to ever find your "criminals" is to investigate every fucking person unreasonably.
Having rights is mutually exclusive to having a right wing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @02:48PM
Drivers licenses document that a state has granted permission to operate a vehicle. They do not shield from law enforcement agencies investigating crime.
(Score: 2) by TheFool on Monday July 08, @02:48PM
Presumably, some of you remember the Real ID Act [wikipedia.org]. It was passed in the hysteria around 9/11, and one of the things it mandated was that all state DMVs have a remotely accessible database of photos. Prior to that, this database didn't have to be remotely accessible, it didn't have to be digital, and some states didn't have one. Many states had privacy concerns over the act, but of course, the majority of the union went along with it because it was easy. So ultimately the rest of us were coerced into adopting the standards by fun things like "the TSA won't let you board a plane with a non-compliant ID", because that kind of bullying is acceptable against the minority.
Anyway, it's kind of interesting to watch the "tinfoil hat" predictions come true one after another. I wonder which ones we'll find true in another 15 years.