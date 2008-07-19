Have you ever lain awake in the early hours of the morning ticking away the seconds until you have to get up. Wondered if you should have taken a pill while knowing that if you do so you will probably snooze right through any alarm that does not involve water. If so there may be hope for you in the form of a podcast by what may be the world's most boring man. Five years and over 150 episodes of Sleep With Me ago Drew Ackerman recorded the first podcast designed to allow someone to fall asleep — as the recording can make someone feel like they are listening to a friend talk to them which can be very comforting. Ackerman's monologue is so boring that he has fallen asleep while editing his own podcasts. With millions of people around the world listening to him ramble on about nonsense, Ackerman is helping people with insomnia and anxiety find a deeper sleep without drugs.

