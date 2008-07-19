No sooner had Facebook announced Libra cryptocurrency and the matching digital Calibra wallet that cybercriminals tried to get a head start on a new phishing theme.

Since the official news came out, cryptocurrency news sites have been busy explaining what Libra is and how it works, while fraudsters wasted no time registering domain names that impersonated the legitimate websites for both the coin and the Calibra wallet.

Around the date of the announcement, registration of domains referencing Libra increased manyfold: from about 20 and less a day before the news to over 110 on the day after, according to risk protection company Digital Shadows.

A similar situation was recorded for the Calibra wallet, slated for launch in 2020. There were barely new registrations the day prior to the announcement while the following day saw more than 65 registrations.

Not all of them are fraudulent, though, as many are part of cybersquatting attempts, where individuals rushed to purchase domains hoping that Facebook would offer to pay a better price at a later time.