House Bill Targets use of Pentagon Networks for Child Pornography

posted by martyb on Monday July 08, @11:01PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) introduced legislation on Tuesday meant to halt the use of Department of Defense (DOD) computer networks by users for sharing or procuring pornographic images of children.

The End National Defense Network Abuse (END Network Abuse) was introduced in the wake of in[sic] an investigation called “Project Flicker” carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This investigation identified over 5,000 individuals, including many affiliated with DOD, who were subscribed to child porn websites.

The Pentagon's Defense Criminal Investigative Service subsequently identified hundreds of DOD-affiliated individuals as suspects involved in accessing child pornography, several of whom used government devices to view and share the images.

https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/451383-house-bill-aims-to-stop-use-of-pentagon-networks-for-sharing-child

Why does this require a new law?

House Bill Targets use of Pentagon Networks for Child Pornography
  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:07PM (#864745)

    1,000 Tor nodes flicker out.

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Monday July 08, @11:08PM (4 children)

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Monday July 08, @11:08PM (#864746)

    I do not know. I assume Child pr0n is already illegal in the US?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:21PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:21PM (#864750)

      A new law allows the politicians to pontificate and get attention. "Look at me! I'm against child porn. Look at me!"

    • (Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Monday July 08, @11:37PM

      by insanumingenium (4824) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 08, @11:37PM (#864759)

      The END Network Abuse Act would require the Pentagon to enter into agreements with groups including law enforcement, child protection services, social services, and trauma-informed healthcare providers in order to cut down or halt the spread and impact of these images on DOD networks. The bill would also upgrade the training and technical expertise of the military organizations involved in investigating these types of crimes.

      Get outsiders on their network (paid I have to assume), money for training personnel and or hiring contractors (none of which is free), and no-one will speak against a witch hunt for CP.

    • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday July 08, @11:56PM (1 child)

      by ikanreed (3164) on Monday July 08, @11:56PM (#864768)

      This is in the subset of "we must do something" venue of acting so you can be seen acting.

      There is technically change from the legal status quo in this particular law because it makes allows for audits, which you know, you can't go auditing regular citizens' computer. That's a violation of the 4th amendment. But government owned machines, whose rights could you possibly violate then?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:57PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:57PM (#864769)

        Governments are people too.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday July 08, @11:27PM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday July 08, @11:27PM (#864753)

    to halt the use of congressional computers by users for sharing or procuring campaign donations. Or, as you and I, and our accountants see them, bribes.

    Gonna go out on a limb and guess congressional bribes are a far worse problem than DoD folks accessing kiddy porn.

    / Just like Biden, if I ever run for any office I'm totally fuxored based on my internet history

    --
    If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.

    • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday July 08, @11:58PM

      by ikanreed (3164) on Monday July 08, @11:58PM (#864770)

      I mean, I see where you're coming from, but I'd say minor technical barriers that make bribes marginally harder to process doesn't fix the underlying problem of there being bribes in the first place

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:42PM (#864762)

    American military sunk so low to the level of "the Russian Army", and pedophile to top it off.

    $MAGA

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @11:53PM (#864765)

    l-a-w-m-a-k-e-r

    it's right in the name.

