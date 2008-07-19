from the Think-of-the-Children dept.
Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) introduced legislation on Tuesday meant to halt the use of Department of Defense (DOD) computer networks by users for sharing or procuring pornographic images of children.
The End National Defense Network Abuse (END Network Abuse) was introduced in the wake of in[sic] an investigation called “Project Flicker” carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This investigation identified over 5,000 individuals, including many affiliated with DOD, who were subscribed to child porn websites.
The Pentagon's Defense Criminal Investigative Service subsequently identified hundreds of DOD-affiliated individuals as suspects involved in accessing child pornography, several of whom used government devices to view and share the images.
Why does this require a new law?
1,000 Tor nodes flicker out.
I do not know. I assume Child pr0n is already illegal in the US?
A new law allows the politicians to pontificate and get attention. "Look at me! I'm against child porn. Look at me!"
Get outsiders on their network (paid I have to assume), money for training personnel and or hiring contractors (none of which is free), and no-one will speak against a witch hunt for CP.
This is in the subset of "we must do something" venue of acting so you can be seen acting.
There is technically change from the legal status quo in this particular law because it makes allows for audits, which you know, you can't go auditing regular citizens' computer. That's a violation of the 4th amendment. But government owned machines, whose rights could you possibly violate then?
Governments are people too.
to halt the use of congressional computers by users for sharing or procuring campaign donations. Or, as you and I, and our accountants see them, bribes.
Gonna go out on a limb and guess congressional bribes are a far worse problem than DoD folks accessing kiddy porn.
/ Just like Biden, if I ever run for any office I'm totally fuxored based on my internet history
I mean, I see where you're coming from, but I'd say minor technical barriers that make bribes marginally harder to process doesn't fix the underlying problem of there being bribes in the first place
