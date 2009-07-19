Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Cicada-Infecting Fungus Can Produce Psilocybin or an Amphetamine (Cathinone)

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 09, @06:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the cicadas-are-the-new-cane-toads dept.
Science

takyon writes:

These fungi drug cicadas with psilocybin or amphetamine to make them mate nonstop

A cicada-infecting fungus produces drugs that make the insects literally mate their butts off.

Massospora fungi make either a drug found in hallucinogenic mushrooms or an amphetamine found in khat leaves, plant pathologist Matthew Kasson of West Virginia University in Morgantown reported June 22 at the ASM Microbe 2019 meeting.

The fungi may use psilocybin, which causes people to hallucinate, or the amphetamine cathinone to suppress cicadas' appetites and keep the insects moving and mating even after they lose big chunks of their bodies. The finding marks the first time that researchers have discovered a fungus, other than mushrooms, producing psilocybin, and the first organism outside of plants to make an amphetamine.

Massospora fungi are transmitted sexually from cicada to cicada. Huge plugs of fungi form on the insects' abdomens, and during mating, parts of the abdomens may break away, Kasson said.

Psilocybin and cathinone.

Psychoactive plant- and mushroom-associated alkaloids from two behavior modifying cicada pathogens (DOI: 10.1016/j.funeco.2019.06.002) (DX)

Original Submission


«  Supercomputer Shows 'Chameleon Theory' Could Change how We Think About Gravity
Cicada-Infecting Fungus Can Produce Psilocybin or an Amphetamine (Cathinone) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @06:38AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @06:38AM (#864885)

    Now we know what happened to Ethanol_funded! Mating his butt off on a filthy mattress with an Aryan woman of the Slavic persuasion, or a descendant of the Moors of Iberia! But all to no avail! He's sterile, as most mules are.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday July 09, @06:57AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Tuesday July 09, @06:57AM (#864889)

    Instead of leaking toads on the roadside like hicks, we can now grill hallucinogenic cicadas as appetizers to go with the brewskies while watching the game.

(1)