Speculating about the next years, Fred Lambert writes that once there are good all-electric options across the car market internal combustion engines will be as good as dead.
Before 2025, there's going to be a point where there's not going to be a single car buyer in their right mind who's going to want to buy a new gasoline car. Not a single one. Because they're going to look at the market, they're going to look at what's out there, and all the different electric car models that are out there now. By that point, by 2025, there's going to be dozens and dozens of more EV models than what's available today. And attractive ones!
It's going to be hard for someone to justify buying a gas-powered car at that point, because they're going to think about the resale value of it.
I think the resale value of gasoline cars is going to drop massively in the next five years, and predicted value is going to drop even more drastically. Buying a gasoline car right now is a bad choice. Buying a gasoline car within the next five years is going to be just a financial suicide for most people.
Earlier on SN:
Every Electric Vehicle on Sale in the US for 2019 and Its Range (2019)
Australian Plan to Ban Petrol and Diesel Cars (2019)
Have We Reached Peak Car? (2018)
Related Stories
General Motors has announced it's shuttering five production facilities and killing six vehicle platforms by the end of 2019 as it reallocates resources towards self-driving technologies and electric vehicles.
[...] North American car production hit 17.5 million vehicles in 2016, and dropped marginally to 17.2 million in 2017. Interesting, but perhaps not significant.
More telling are changes in driver behaviour. In North America, for example, fewer teens are getting driver's licences. In 1983, 92 per cent of teens were licensed, while by 2014, that number had dropped to 77 per cent. In Germany, the number of new licences issued to drivers aged 17 to 25 has dropped by 300,000 over the last 10 years.
Are we over our love affair with cars?
An Australian Parliamentary committee has recommended that petrol and diesel cars be phased out in favour of electric vehicles in a report. This is not yet law but shows that the government is serious about reducing the dependency Australia has on oil and reducing greenhouse emissions.
CNet:
Electric cars are becoming an increasingly common sight on American roads. And while just a few brands may dominate the news cycle, there are actually well over a dozen fully battery-electric models on sale in the US today.
We thought it would be helpful to throw together a guide to better make sense of all your electric options if you're on the hunt for a new car. And to go a step further, we're also adding just how far each one will go on a single charge.
The range of most models still relegate them to commuter cars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @08:39AM (1 child)
* with apologies to Mark Twain
Under the headline, "Engine researchers: 50% gasoline-engine efficiency in sight" Automotive Engineering magazine discusses some current research in combustion engine improvements,
https://www.sae.org/news/2019/04/high-efficiency-ic-engines-symposium-2019-delphi-gdci-engine [sae.org]
The article goes on to discuss some of the details that will be incorporated into their 4th generation design. It also mentions similar work being done by Mazda.
At 60 mpg, a 10 gallon gas tank gives 600 miles range...enough to get across Nevada on Highway 50 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._Route_50_in_Nevada [wikipedia.org] with about 200 miles for side trips out into the desert.
Or, put another way, plenty of range in the winter, when battery cars lose a major portion of their energy storage due to the cold, and more to run heaters for the passengers & for the battery.
Yet another option-if a similar (but smaller) engine was fitted in Prius-like car (low air drag, special low rolling resistance tires, brake pad retraction, etc) the mileage would be even greater.
ICE isn't going down without a fight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @08:47AM
I agree sir, much like my post following yours. I wish H2 was chosen as the path.
Think of all the issue Tesla and other car manufacturers have, with lion battery sourcing. All gone, if H2 was used!
But they worry about refill infrastructure. Bah.
Plus, cost! Imagine how much CHEAPER without all those batteries! Instead, an H2 tank!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @08:44AM
Current electric cars are too wanting, in many circumstances.
I think that yes -- depending upon where you live, you're golden. Electric is key.
But for many, many, many industries? Electric is a no go. For example:
Anything that's on the road all day. Cabs. Buses. Delivery vehicles.
Why? Charge time, even with 'rapid charge'.
Take the Chevy Bolt.. the car with Chevy's ability to mass products TODAY behind it, and with a reasonable price tag.
Range -- 350km. That's pretty good for 'going to work, picking up groceries, and home.. in the CITY", but not good for a cab. Or delivery vehicle. Or whatever.
And you can't really fix this, without hot-swappable battery packs. You can't have these cars down for 1 1/2 hours to get a mere 80% of charge.. literally every 2 hours!
(350km range * .8 = 280km .. you can NOT drive a car to empty, that's madness, so 280*.8 = 224km max at that point. Even that's pushing it. I typically fill my petrol car up at a 1/4 tank.)
So, you drive 3-4 hours, recharge for 1.5 hours. And no, that's not "time for lunch", that's time for:
1) Drive back to the taxi depot (maybe 20 minutes to get there)
2) Charge
3) Drive back to the next service area
That's 2 hours down for every 3-4 hours driving!
And that's in PERFECT temperature conditions.
Go read how much range is affected by slush, snow, and just not freezing to death:
https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1115039_chevy-bolt-ev-electric-car-range-and-performance-in-winter-one-owners-log [greencarreports.com]
"Once I started using the heater to keep the cabin warm and, presumably, condition the battery, my Bolt’s range dropped alarmingly to around 250 km (155 mi) or less."
So, now you're down to 250*.8=200 *.8= 160km range.
Things like this give pause:
"Upon turning the car on, I immediately got a warning message about "reduced propulsion”, likely due to the cold battery. "
So, even for a normal Canadian person? This car becomes VERY limited. This isn't Europe, where (literally) one can drive through 5 different countries in a single day. This is Canada, where you can (literally) have some counties! larger than European countries!
An example. My brother lives in Toronto, I live in Ottawa. I think nothing of waking up, calling, and just hoping in the car and driving to see him, and his family. It's ~ 400km, but that's "city to city", not "I live outside Ottawa, and you have to get around massive Toronto to him". It's about 500km, or a 4 hour trip. That's 2 charges in summer, THREE in winter!
And I typically return the same day. That makes it 5 charges, with that 80% business.. in summer, and SEVEN in winter.
I really don't have an extra SEVEN HOURS in one day for the trip. I might wake up at 5am, drive there for 9am, spend the entire day, drive home at 9pm. Do it ALL the time.
But even outside of that, loads of people take day trips that are 3 hours away. Like to parks, or visiting people. But we typically drive 130km/hr on freeways, for hours on end. That's battery draining.
Car fill up? Gas station right on the freeway... 5 minutes max. Range? Often 500km.
So, where are electric vehicles useful today, and the next 5 years likely?
1) Two car families!
If you and the wife have a car, one can be electric, the other petrol! You then can "save the planet", and still be assured that for more strenuous trips .. you're good!
2) People that NEVER EVER want to drive outside the city. Or like to plan ahead for all trips, so rent gas cars for trips.
3) People that don't use their car often.
And don't get me started about cost!
This is the other delusion out there. Holy crap, hello author, COST!
Chevy Bolt = $40k CDN. *Minimum*.
Cheapest car you can buy $20k.
What do YOU buy when every penny counts! And "day to day savings" are almost meaningless, not when some people are barely able to keep their heads above water.
Many people in low income situations, or just 'tight income' situations are using credit cards with 28% interest to get by! Welp, if people are doing THAT, do you think they care about saving money over years, or having the credit to apply for a $250/month compared to $500/month payment NOW?
When electric cars with a 500km range, immunity to cold, ways to keep you warm in the winter, and a recharge time of 5 minutes to 100% come around .. and at $20k CDN, then, call the 'average joe'.
Lastly, I still have no idea why people went for battery instead of H2. H2 refill time is quick, and there are H2 cars out there! All the tank problems are solved, all the refill issues are resolved...
To be fair, I'm guessing it's a lot harder to setup H2 stations (and keep them filled!), than to setup charging stations. Power is everywhere. Install hardware -- done!
But the downsides are so horrid to wide scale adoption, I just don't get it even so.
Maybe once we get to a certain point? We'll switch over to H2 production. Then all, I repeat ALL of the above problems vanish! Gone!
Problems in cold? Gone!
Issue with refill time? Gone!
Hell, the ballard fuel cell even produces heat when in operation, and that heat can be used to heat the cabin!
H2 is essentially perfect compared to electric.
OH, and safety. Yes, I'd say current electric cars are fairly safe, but think of how much safer a car is without a massive of all those lion batteries! Even for working on.. you want to be shocked with all those batteries at once?
H2 is better in this arena too..