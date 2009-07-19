Stories
The California Coast is Disappearing Under the Rising Sea

THE CALIFORNIA COAST GREW AND PROSPERED during a remarkable moment in history when the sea was at its tamest. But the mighty Pacific, unbeknownst to all, was nearing its final years of a calm but unusual cycle that had lulled dreaming settlers into a false sense of endless summer.

Elsewhere, Miami has been drowning, Louisiana shrinking, North Carolina's beaches disappearing like a time lapse with no ending. While other regions grappled with destructive waves and rising seas, the West Coast for decades was spared by a rare confluence of favorable winds and cooler water. This "sea level rise suppression," as scientists call it, went largely undetected. Blinded from the consequences of a warming planet, Californians kept building right to the water's edge.

But lines in the sand are meant to shift. In the last 100 years, the sea rose less than 9 inches in California. By the end of this century, the surge could be greater than 9 feet.

(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @10:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @10:23AM (#864924)

    How much did it rise in the last 200 years? 300? 1000?

    18 inches, 27 inches and 900 inches?

(1)