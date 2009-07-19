from the never-give-up-the-data dept.
Way back in December 2018, we reported that Google was building a creepy profile of everything people purchase by scanning their emails in Gmail. In that report, we covered ways to delete this purchase history which included deleting the order data directly from your Gmail inbox. Now a new report is claiming that deleting emails doesn't work and there's actually no way to delete this Google purchase history.
The report from CNBC's Todd Haselton says that he deleted 10 years worth of emails from his Gmail inbox in order to clear his Google purchase history. However, three weeks after deleting all the email, his purchase history is still there. He adds that he can't delete anything from this list of purchases and he can't stop Google adding his recent purchases to this list.
Google says that unlinking your subscriptions and changing the activity settings for other Google services can reduce the purchase history data that's collected. However, it doesn't provide any specific examples of which subscription settings or activity settings to change in order to stop this purchase data being collected.
Additionally, since Google's recommendation of deleting purchase receipts from your Gmail inbox doesn't appear to work, these other recommendations may also do little to prevent purchase data from being collected.
Source: https://reclaimthenet.org/google-gmail-purchase-history-cannot-be-deleted/
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Tuesday July 09, @12:38PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/Showerthoughts/comments/2stqf3/when_a_guy_orders_a_240_volt_fuckmaster_pro_5000/ [reddit.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday July 09, @12:43PM (2 children)
If there truly is (currently) no way to delete a purchase history, it's good that this is coming to light quickly, and it should also be rectified quickly - with yet another incomprehensibly complex privacy preference setting... somewhere in your Google profile.
Better than finding out 5 years hence that your purchase history was sold to Cambridge Analytica and is the reason that your job recruiters have only been offering you positions which have no human interaction.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Tuesday July 09, @12:55PM (1 child)
I have a better solution:
1. Don't log in to Google. Ever. Easy peasy.
2. Profit!
This includes not using their
surveillanceemail platform. There are plenty of other *free* webmail-based email platforms that don't spy on you. Protonmail, anyone?
Or, you can just use an actual email client and keep all your emails locally -- optionally on an iMAP server whose hardware you own and control.
Easy peasy.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Tuesday July 09, @01:34PM
When this story first broke, I checked my Google history. It knew about my Google searches, Youtube, and my Play Store purchases. Those are all things I expected and wanted Google to know.
You are absolutely correct about never using any Google service for anything you don't want it to know. For that matter, don't use any third party service if you want to keep your information away from it. Not a single purchase, aside from what I mentioned above, was listed on Google. That's most likely because I don't use GMail as my primary email address. I run Postfix on my own dedicated server ($12/month for a dedicated server) using secure POP to download all new email to my local machine every few minutes, so Google (and everyone else who isn't an actual recipient or the NSA) knows nothing about them.
I create a different email address for EVERYONE, which also solves my spam problem.
Transparency isn't the answer. The answer is to stop using third party surveillance services.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday July 09, @12:59PM
This is illegal under the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation. Google must provide a way by which data can be deleted.