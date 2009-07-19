from the R.I.P. dept.
Ross Perot, Billionaire Former Presidential Candidate, has Died at age 89:
Billionaire, philanthropist and former presidential candidate Ross Perot has died, CBS News has confirmed. He was 89.
Perot died in Texas, the state where he was born, surrounded by family.
[...] In 1992, Perot made a name for himself when he became the most successful non-major party presidential candidate in 80 years, amassing 19 percent of the popular vote, running against President George H.W. Bush and Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton.
As a boy in Texarkana, Texas, Perot delivered newspapers from the back of a pony. He earned his billions in a more modern way, however — by building Electronic Data Systems Corp., which helped other companies manage their computer networks.
Yet the most famous event in his career didn't involve sales and earnings; he financed a private commando raid in 1979 to free two EDS employees who were being held in a prison in Iran. The tale was turned into a book and a movie.
Perot first became known to Americans outside of business circles by claiming that the U.S. government left behind hundreds of American soldiers who were missing or imprisoned at the end of the Vietnam War. Perot fanned the issue at home and discussed it privately with Vietnamese officials in the 1980s, angering the Reagan administration, which was formally negotiating with Vietnam's government.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @05:21PM
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 09, @05:27PM (6 children)
Perot was the one case where I felt the "eliminate the national debt" argument wasn't made with an intentional dishonesty and disregard for any of the proper financial mechanisms underlying government treasury process.
Every single republican, not just politicians, but regular joes too, who has posed the same suggestion has always done it with an attached tax cut for the rich, or at least an unstated hatred for the poor, that not only exacerbated the problem, but actively destroyed the country's infrastructure and stability of life.
He was silly and stupid, and people made fun of him for being kind of dumb and nerdy, but he wasn't utterly brainless, and unambiguously evil. It is amazing how just competely without merit the right has become, lacking a single redeeming idea in their entire fucking platform, and if Perot had managed to beat both Bush and Clinton, I could imagine a less vile and disgusting right wing party existing today, whether it was called "republican" or assumed perot's "Independent" label.
But that's not the history that happened, so the all-star alliance of gullible idiots, greedy fucks, racists, and evangelical hypocrites is what's here isntead.
To quote an evil simpsons alien, go ahead, throw away your vote, it might change things.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @05:40PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @05:44PM (1 child)
The national debt is never actually going to be paid down besides via hyperinflation. It never was going to either. The goal has always been to have the people who own the fed slowly purchase government properties/agencies ("privatization"), most of which the government shouldn't have been involved with to begin with, as it gets into greater and greater debt with the money they made from loaning the government money that was printed out of thin air.
So here is how it works:
Fed: "Print" money and buy treasury bonds, pay dividends to the "member banks" (along with all sorts of other schemes), cause constant inflation
Democrats: Government should do this new thing, raise taxes on "the rich" to pay for it
Republicans: Government shouldn't do that thing, sell the rights to someone of our choosing, lower taxes on "the rich"
People: Wait we are all "rich" now due to inflation so the taxes are on all of us, and our taxes aren't paying for the stuff we want, and the government is falsifying its budget, etc.
That is the republicrat party scam.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 09, @05:46PM
We are not "the rich" now. The gap between us regular people and the criminally undertaxed has never been larger.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @05:50PM (2 children)
He only got as much media time as he did in 1992 because the democrats wanted to use him to split the vote for Papa Bush, so that Slick Willy got elected. Perot would have disappeared from Larry King etc. if it was apparent he had a chance to win.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 09, @05:52PM (1 child)
Be that as it may, the good he'd have done in fixing the toxic death spiral of the republicans into, well, what they are now would have massively outweighed any benefit a right-leaning democrat briefly being in office could have possibly done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @06:03PM
We have a right-leaning life long democrat in office right now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @05:48PM
Perot sold EDS to General Motors with *mixed* results, that story is summarized by the big Detroit paper,
https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/general-motors/2019/07/09/ross-perot-gm-roger-smith/1682342001/ [freep.com]
We were working for the big Chevrolet Engineering Center in Warren MI at that time (north of Detroit). This building must have contained a hundred or more specialized test labs, imagine all the parts that have to be tested for durability and performance in all the different Chevys made--this was where much of that work was done. Imagine doors being opened and slammed shut automatically every few seconds, suspension being pounded with recordings of badly potholed roads, etc., etc.
Here's what I remember (although my memory may be off a bit):
Within a very short time after the EDS purchase, young clueless bucks with shaved heads from EDS lay claim to every computer in the building. This included many specialized systems with custom data acquisition that were used to run testing systems, many realtime, many dedicated to large expensive custom test rigs. It was a disaster, the EDS guys (don't think that I ever saw an EDS gal in that plant) were clueless outside their main business of accounting systems, but Perot had told them to take charge. It was like the Marines came in to shut the test labs down, the place came to a standstill.
We gave up on making progress on the project that we were working on, and did other things for awhile. Months later, a truce must have been negotiated and engineering could once again control their own computing resources. The original GM engineers (some IT, but mostly computer science types with mechanical engineering background) that were still there (some left in disgust) got back to work and brought everything back up.
So that's my Perot story -- a bull in a china shop. Sometimes having a bull is a good thing, but not always!