IBM Patents Smartwatch that Transforms into Giant Awkward Tablet Screen on Your Wrist

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 10, @05:43AM
from the You've-got-to-know-when-to-hold-'em,-know-when-to-fold-'em dept.
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Instead of maximizing pixel density to fit more info on a smartwatch's tiny screen, IBM has patented a radically different approach that promises to change how we think about wrist wearables completely. But given the trouble companies have had with rolling out expanding screen smartphones, it's hard to imagine this wearable ever being technically feasible.

[...] the patent describes a unique expanding screen system using sliding panels hidden beneath the wearable's main housing. The panels can be removed and connected to expand the wearable's screen real estate into something closer to what a smartphone affords through a four-by-four array, allowing you to display more widgets or to open more capable applications. But why stop there? IBM's patent suggests the modular screen could be expanded with up to eight connected panels, resulting in a display as large as a phone or small tablet awkwardly perched on your wrist.

Source: https://gizmodo.com/ibm-patents-a-smartwatch-that-transforms-into-a-giant-a-1836211325

Original Submission


    They're just patenting it so they can collect tolls if someone else actually implements it and it somehow becomes popular enough. Patent tolling? ;)

    To me augmented reality glasses would eliminate the need for such watches (and reduce the need for physically large screens) and the watches you'd wear would be for decorative/fashion purposes or for specialized sectors where AR glasses are not viable (e.g. diving watch).
