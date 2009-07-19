Instead of maximizing pixel density to fit more info on a smartwatch's tiny screen, IBM has patented a radically different approach that promises to change how we think about wrist wearables completely. But given the trouble companies have had with rolling out expanding screen smartphones, it's hard to imagine this wearable ever being technically feasible.

[...] the patent describes a unique expanding screen system using sliding panels hidden beneath the wearable's main housing. The panels can be removed and connected to expand the wearable's screen real estate into something closer to what a smartphone affords through a four-by-four array, allowing you to display more widgets or to open more capable applications. But why stop there? IBM's patent suggests the modular screen could be expanded with up to eight connected panels, resulting in a display as large as a phone or small tablet awkwardly perched on your wrist.