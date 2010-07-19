Stories
Interview With Will Cooke, Canonical Desktop Engineering Director, on Future of Ubuntu

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday July 10, @02:44PM   Printer-friendly
from the future-looks-bright dept.
OS

jas writes:

Following Canonical's pivot away from its internally-developed Unity user interface and Mir display server, Ubuntu has enjoyed two relatively low-drama years, as the Linux Desktop market homogenized during its transition back to a customized GNOME desktop. In a review of the most recent release, TechRepublic's Jack Wallen declared that "Ubuntu 19.04 should seriously impress anyone looking for a fast and reliable Linux desktop platform."

Largely, it's been a slow-and-steady pace for Ubuntu since the pivot from Unity to GNOME, though the distribution made headlines for plans to end support for 32-bit support. This prompted Valve, operators of games marketplace Steam, to re-think its approach toward Ubuntu, which it previously characterized as "as the best-supported path for desktop users."

TechRepublic's James Sanders interviewed Will Cooke, director of engineering for Ubuntu Desktop at Canonical, about the distribution's long-term plans for legacy 32-bit support, shipping a desktop in a post-Unity-era Ubuntu, and why Linux should be the first choice for users migrating from Windows 7 prior to the end of support.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/ubuntu-what-does-the-future-look-like-post-unity/

  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday July 10, @02:57PM (3 children)

    by ikanreed (3164) on Wednesday July 10, @02:57PM (#865389)

    Not support hardware that hasn't been seriously manufactured for 15 years!

    My god!

    • (Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday July 10, @03:06PM (2 children)

      by Pino P (4721) on Wednesday July 10, @03:06PM (#865397) Journal

      It's not only that Canonical wanted to stop shipping a 32-bit kernel. Canonical also wanted to stop shipping the 32-bit system libraries that allow a 32-bit user application to run on a 64-bit kernel. This would have broken 32-bit applications in Wine and 32-bit games downloaded through Steam. When Apple dropped support for 32-bit user processes in macOS Catalina (10.15), it led to the nickname "Catalina Wine Killer".

      • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday July 10, @03:28PM

        by PiMuNu (3823) on Wednesday July 10, @03:28PM (#865403)

        IIRC graphics cards are mostly 32 bit? Is that Valve's beef?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 10, @03:30PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 10, @03:30PM (#865404)

        32 bit is going to the graveyard.

