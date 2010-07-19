from the Big-brother-is-watching dept.
Dominos Australia has taken a controversial step in having five of its stores go cashless for pizza pickups in the name of reducing pickup time and queues. Dubbing the new system “tap and take” Dominos hopes that it will reduce waiting times, increase convenience, increase safety and reduce costs involved with handling cash so that they can "remain digitally agile and continue to meet consumer demands". The trial is not winning any points with Libertarians who believe that the government is pushing businesses to crack down on the cash economy with concerns about the government taking a big brother attitude to monitoring business cashflow. While a number of businesses in Australia are cashless, removing the option tends to put customers off with a number of businesses just bearing the loss of profit from customers who prefer to pay with cash.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 10, @04:32PM (1 child)
I don't want to give places like Dominos my card information. If you want to limit my options I will vote with my (cash filled) wallet.
This isn't just about saving Dominos money (CC payments cost more than depositing cash), it's about tracking any tips the drivers get. They may want to use the GrubHub compensation model where tips result in lower payment amounts from corporate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 10, @05:04PM
How so? How do they track tips if you pay Dominos using a credit card but tip the drivers in cash? Search the drivers and their cars after every pizza run?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Wednesday July 10, @04:53PM
Seriously, this "cashless" bullshit needs to stop and stop now.
It is already in the US too. Recently the Georgia "Mercedes-Benz" Stadium, announced that all vendors inside would go cashless, as if that was some kind of good thing.
As another story brought to light the other day, the main reason stores are trying to push "self checkout" is so they can automatically link cash serial numbers to your purchase. It probably helps that feeding cash in to a machine yourself makes it less convenient, that creates another lame excuse to get rid of it. It is all about control and profiting from recording every little thing.
Despite what the TV parrots, going cashless is NOT a technological advance. It is a regression. It is a step backwards so companies can sell credit card services, cell phones, and other electronic surveillance systems. (servileance systems?)
Also... people still eat Domino's roadkill?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday July 10, @04:54PM
Because without it, like it or not, we are going cashless.
Oh well, definitely good for the black hats. They won't have to go through all that "ransomware" nonsense and interacting with the victim any more. This will be a straight up siphon.
