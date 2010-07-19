from the Free-speech-is-priceless dept.
[Ed. Note: Behind the invective and political slant in this story is a subject that I think could lead to a fruitful discussion. "The price of liberty is constant vigilance." SoylentNews is a little corner of the 'net that tries to provide a venue for open discussion. Are our days numbered or threatened? What can be done? Just keep doing what we are doing?]
France has turned into one of the worldwide threats to free speech
Just over one year ago, French President Emmanuel Macron came to the United States to import two potentially invasive species to Washington. One was a tree and the other was a crackdown on free speech. Ironically, soon after the tree was planted, officials dug it up to send it to quarantine. However, the more dangerous species was his acorn of speech controls, a proposal that resulted in rapturous applause from our clueless politicians.
While our politicians in the United States may applaud Macron like village idiots, most Americans are hardcore believers in free speech. It runs in our blood. Undeterred, however, Macron and others in Europe are moving to unilaterally impose speech controls on the internet with new legislation in France and Germany. If you believe this is a European issue, think again.
Macron and his government are attempting to unilaterally scrub out the internet of hateful thoughts. The French Parliament has moved toward a new law that would give internet companies like Facebook and Google just 24 hours to remove hateful speech from their sites or face fines of $1.4 million per violation. A final vote is expected next week. Germany passed a similar measure last year and imposed fines of $56 million.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Sulla on Wednesday July 10, @06:11PM (1 child)
This can only benefit the United States (and non-EU countries). Large companies will be forced to move their servers stateside (or at the very least, out of Europe) so they can avoid theft of their assets by the government for non-compliance. If a company like Google were external to Europe projecting in the only recourse by the authoritarians would be to shut off traffic from Google from coming into the EU if Google chose not to comply. The people would be able to very clearly see that they are losing services because their government is choosing the murder of free speech over them continuing to use services they have come to depend on.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday July 10, @06:29PM
Wishful thinking. In their dream net I expect HTTPS would be backdoored and just the individual pages would be censored instead. Of course the politicians don't know the technical terminology for this, but they'll probably be civil servants behind them that do.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 10, @06:14PM
Actually, a French-owned military contractor wants to force it down the world's throats.
https://www.change.org/p/stop-the-2-meter-amateur-radio-band-144-146mhz-from-becoming-a-aeronautical-band [change.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 10, @06:31PM
It seems more like half of Europe. It's not like the old days, when each country in Europe was an independent nation. Whatever nonsense you hear today from any of the countries, there is a whole block of EU nations backing it up.
Offer limited to residents of the contagious United States.