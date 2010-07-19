Stories
Google Denies Helping Chinese Military Develop J-20 Fighter Jet Interface

posted by martyb on Thursday July 11, @05:11AM
takyon writes:

Google denies working on touchscreen tech for Chinese fighter jets

Google denied that it helped China's military build a new touchscreen tool for its J-20 fighter jets.

The tech giant said that it had no role in the military aspect of touchscreen research that could potentially give an advantage to Chinese fighter jets in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

A research paper seen by the Morning Post suggested that a lead scientist from Google actively participated in Beijing's program on the new touchscreen tools. Shumin Zai, a member of Google's A.I. team, worked on a research paper that could be used for touchscreen applications ranging from military uses to education and medicine.

"This paper addresses a very general research question in user experience design of how people interact with moving items on a touchscreen," a Google spokesperson told the Morning Post on Thursday. "This paper is simply not about military applications."

Also at Wccftech.

