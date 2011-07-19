Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The First Electric Mini Helps Explain Why BMW's CEO Just Quit

posted by martyb on Thursday July 11, @10:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the but-it's-so-cuuute! dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

BMW has unveiled the first widely available all-electric Mini Cooper. Coming in early 2020, the car will start at around $35,000 and travel 235 kilometers (146 miles) per charge. Compared to similarly priced EVs on the road now with more than 200 miles of range, like the Kona Electric or the Tesla Model 3, the Mini’s mileage figure looks paltry. It will only look worse next year as more capable electric cars hit the road, and the Mini gets a more realistic EPA mileage rating. It’s a curious thing to see from a company that was early to electric cars, and it helps explain why BMW’s CEO Harald Krueger resigned last week.

Krueger was BMW’s CEO for four years, coming in not long after the company’s i3 electric crossover SUV hit the market. But in a message to employees on his way out the door last week, he reportedly cited the “enormous changes” happening in the auto industry as a reason for leaving. BMW, it seems, fell behind the curve on Krueger’s watch.

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/9/20687413/bmw-electric-mini-cooper-specs-release

Original Submission


«  Opinion | I Used Google Ads for Social Engineering. It Worked.
The First Electric Mini Helps Explain Why BMW's CEO Just Quit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.