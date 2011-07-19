from the what-you-want,-baby-I-got dept.
It has been 20 years since Congress tightened the rules on civil forfeiture, but following unanimous approval by Congress, President Trump signed the Taxpayer First Act (H.R.3151) into law last week. This law curbs the IRS's power to seize cash for "structuring" offenses.
Under the Bank Secrecy Act of 1970, banks must report any cash transactions greater than $10,000. But if someone frequently deposits or withdraws their cash in amounts under $10,000, the IRS could seize it for “structuring.” Even though their money was earned legitimately and despite the fact that they were never charged with a crime, in 2012, the IRS seized nearly $63,000 from Randy and more than $446,000 from Jeff. It took years of litigation and high-profile coverage before they won their money back.
Structuring can be a Kafkaesque nightmare for small-business owners, especially for entrepreneurs like Jeff and Randy who work in cash-heavy industries: Jeff runs a convenience store distribution business with his brothers on Long Island, while Randy is a dairy farmer in Maryland.
Nor were the above isolated incidents.
Between 2005 and 2012, the IRS used civil forfeiture to seize nearly $200 million in over 2,100 cases. Roughly half of all seizures involved amounts under $34,000—hardly the proceeds of the sprawling criminal enterprises structuring laws were supposed to target.
The law (called the "RESPECT Act") puts in place a common sense requirement that should have been there from the beginning:
the IRS can now only seize property for structuring if it’s “derived from an illegal source” or if the money were structured to conceal criminal activity.
The law codifies a policy change made by the IRS in 2014 due to multiple lawsuits and associated publicity. That change resulted in a dramatic drop in associated forfeitures ($31.8 Million in 2014 to $6.2 Million in 2015).
The law also requires that judges promptly review structuring seizures, a process which previously took months or even years while a citizen's funds remained in the hands of the government before a challenge would be heard.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday July 11, @07:29PM (2 children)
That was the whole fucking point of instituting structuring rules in the first place. How the fuck was that not baked in. "You have to report transactions over 10k, and making numerous small transactions to hide it is illegal" is so intuitive an interpretation that I can't fathom how they got away with it.
How the fuck did any judge or jury ever sign off on a single fucking case? What the fuck is wrong with our justice system?
What ISN'T wrong with it?

THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
What ISN'T wrong with it?
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday July 11, @08:18PM
If you get appointed as a federal judge, it's a sweet-ass gig with more job security than being a tenured professor of philosophy?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday July 11, @07:49PM (1 child)
I have a safe and I deposit my money and my valuables in it, and not at the bank. I've never seen a reason to give my money to a bunch of IRS snitches for "safekeeping" - and pay for the privilege to boot.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday July 11, @08:27PM
That's why they keep flooding the market with cheap loans for the ultra-rich so your strategy of saving gets punished with massive inflation*.
*It's not a conspiracy theory if the fed up and says 2%/yr inflation is an objective** in their own annual reports [federalreserve.gov]
**That objective is based on an entirely bullshit economic theory [federalreserve.gov] pulled straight out of an Austrian anus with no ability to explain the occurrence of relatively simple phenomena like stagflation
(Score: 3, Insightful) by istartedi on Thursday July 11, @08:03PM
But I'd really like to cut off its head. Civil Forfeiture needs to go away in all case. "Blah, blah, blah, civil not criminal, not the same standard". Fuck that. If the government is going to take your stuff, that needs to be under the same standard as criminal. No taking my stuff unless a jury says I'm guilty.