from the Thanos-snap dept.
CNN - The world's population is nearing 8 billion. That's not great news
It took thousands of years for the global population to hit 5 billion, which happened in 1987. Some 32 years later, we're closing in on 8 billion. This explosive growth concerns leaders at the United Nations, who created World Population Day in 1989 to raise awareness about the problems caused by overpopulation. The holiday is observed annually on July 11. Some areas are actually losing population According to the UN, 27 countries or areas have seen their populations shrink by 1 percent or more since 2010. This drop is caused by sustained lower levels of fertility, most notably in countries like China amd[sic] Japan. In fact the global fertility rate fell from 3.2 births per woman in 1990 to 2.5 in 2019 and is projected to decline further. But these shrinkages are dwarfed by population booms in other regions. The population of sub-Saharan Africa, for example, is projected to double by 2050.
The Guardian - Global population of eight billion and growing: we can't go on like this
Crucially, the vast majority of the extra 3 billion human beings that could be added to Earth's population will be born in Africa. Today there are about 1.2 billion Africans. By 2100, there will be more than 4 billion. Our growing population crisis therefore needs to be tackled there as a priority: by boosting women's rights, by making contraception easily available and by improving education for all. The remarks of President Magufuli suggest that this is going to be a very hard task. Nor have the actions of Donald Trump's White House helped. By slashing funds to international birth control programmes, the US is now undermining hopes of limiting Africa's population growth.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 11, @09:13PM
These people are so retarded. Why is population growth booming in Africa? It is their own fault, they literally pay people to do this. Further, I don't buy this is any "problem" to begin with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 11, @09:19PM
https://www.genolve.com/design/socialmedia/memes?creation=099fe47a0c7c42b3dd28f54e3d1c3ae5 [genolve.com]
Just think of Thanos as Mother Nature, if humans don’t solve the problem nature will.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 11, @09:28PM (2 children)
Numbers are actually shrinking for pale people (especially natural redhead or blond, with blue or green eyes) and Japanese. These two subspecies are going to become extinct if we don't do something.
The sensible thing is a breeding program. For example, this is how the California Condor was saved from extinction. We capture them all, make them breed, and thus increase the population. I think if we can get to about 3 billion pale people and about 3 billion Japanese people, we can consider releasing them back into the wild again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 11, @09:31PM
11 AM: The temperature has been rising all morning, we are all going to burn to death!
12 hours later: Oh god, the temperature will just not stop dropping we're all going to freeze!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday July 11, @09:50PM
Just do widespread whole genome sequencing to capture as much variation as possible. Store many genomes, and later you can "remix" the DNA with a computer program to create new genomes on demand. Add "designer traits" at this point. Then synthesize and grow.
Biotechnology renders these concerns obsolete (although there will probably still be less redheads, etc. around). Even if a huge solar flare somehow wiped out all the sequenced genomes on digital data storage, you could just dig centuries-old skeletons out of the ground and sequence more genomes from those.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 11, @09:30PM (1 child)
Poverty is the main cause of overpopulation. With communication, Africans and everyone else knows where the money is, so they move to places where there is free money, or at least free food. This is being done systematically to destroy potential enemies.
Poverty can crush you, so good people help feed those in need. But when poverty is spread systematically by the khazar jewish rats, you have to take out the source.
Education works and brings people out of poverty, but the jewish rats will not let anyone get real education. They instead focus on non-existent social issues and get rich quick schemes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 11, @09:52PM
Sounds just like the American Dream.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 11, @09:44PM
Mix birth control pills into the food aid we send them. If they want to fuck, despite lacking wherewithal to eat, at least we can cut down on the number of pickaninnies.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 11, @09:47PM
Whenever you see "sub-saharan", remember that it is the PC way of saying Moslem. So by 2100 there will be at least two billion more jihadis. Smart investors should start investing in IEDs now before demand picks up.