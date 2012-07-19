Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Last Ever VW Beetle Model Rolls Off Mexican Production Line

posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 12, @08:07AM   Printer-friendly
from the news-about-bugs dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Last ever VW Beetle model rolls off Mexican production line

German auto giant Volkswagen launched the final edition of its iconic "Beetle" car from its Mexican factory on Wednesday at a ceremony accompanied by a Mariachi band.

The bug-shaped sedan rolled off the production line to rapturous applause, the last iteration of a model first manufactured in the late 1930s in Germany and 1954 in Puebla, central Mexico.

"The loss of the Beetle after three generations and almost seven decades should provoke a wide variety of emotions," said Steffen Reiche, the CEO of Volkswagen Mexico.

[...] Dozens of factory workers had turned up from early morning to put the final touches on the car, which was unveiled after seven hours of work.

The employees wore bright yellow tops bearing the words: Thanks Beetle, as the unveiling proceeded in a festive atmosphere tinged with nostalgia for a car that has generated a loyal following like almost no other.

"Who couldn't want a car like this, made with Mexican hands?" said Roberto Benitez, a 40-year-old production technician.

"It's always sad, you feel like part of one. That's the daily work, full shifts to get the best results, it makes me proud," added Francisco Bueno, a 25-year-old employee.

Original Submission


«  Knowing BRCA Status Associated With Better Breast Cancer Outcomes Even Without Surgery
Last Ever VW Beetle Model Rolls Off Mexican Production Line | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.