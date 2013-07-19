As thousands of Australians try to submit their tax returns, the main online portal for federal government services has gone down.

In an outage that will also affect thousands of welfare recipients across the country, the MyGov site appeared to be unavailable on Friday morning, returning an error.

The Department of Human Services said via MyGov's Twitter account there were "technical difficulties" with the website.

"We are urgently investigating the issue and we're working hard to fix this as quickly as possible," it repeatedly said in replies to people reporting the error.

A department of human services spokeswoman said: "Some services, including myGov, are currently unavailable or experiencing slowness. The department is working on the issue and apologises for the inconvenience."

"We're continuing to monitor the performance of our services closely, and in the past hour have seen signs of significant improvement."

The spokeswoman later added that the department would conduct a "thorough investigation into how the outage occurred" after its services were fully up and running".