For the second year in a row the Australia MyGov portal has gone down at tax time denying Australians access to digital services as they prepare to pay their taxes and process government service requests such as Medicare. The MyGov page currently throws a message saying "myGov is currently unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience". This is the second year in a row that this key service provided by the newly renamed Services Australia has suffered a significant outage during a peak usage period. The Australian government has made several decisions that result in citizens who want to claim Australian government payments or use government services must do so through the MyGov portal, including submitting tax returns online. Due to this the uptake of these digital services has resulted in them being slashdotted. With the move to bring more services online and require new government service offerings to be available through this portal will the Australian government provide the resources required to provide a stable service.
That's it, I'm using the paper form this year for my tax. I don't need a MyGov account to request the paper form, do I?
As thousands of Australians try to submit their tax returns, the main online portal for federal government services has gone down.
In an outage that will also affect thousands of welfare recipients across the country, the MyGov site appeared to be unavailable on Friday morning, returning an error.
The Department of Human Services said via MyGov's Twitter account there were "technical difficulties" with the website.
"We are urgently investigating the issue and we're working hard to fix this as quickly as possible," it repeatedly said in replies to people reporting the error.
A department of human services spokeswoman said: "Some services, including myGov, are currently unavailable or experiencing slowness. The department is working on the issue and apologises for the inconvenience."
"We're continuing to monitor the performance of our services closely, and in the past hour have seen signs of significant improvement."
The spokeswoman later added that the department would conduct a "thorough investigation into how the outage occurred" after its services were fully up and running".
