Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

U.S. Federal Trade Commission Approves $5 Billion Fine Against Facebook

posted by martyb on Saturday July 13, @02:58PM   Printer-friendly
from the $15-for-every-person-in-USA dept.
Business

takyon writes:

F.T.C. Approves Facebook Fine of About $5 Billion

The Federal Trade Commission has approved a fine of roughly $5 billion against Facebook for mishandling users' personal information, according to three people briefed on the vote, in what would be a landmark settlement that signals a newly aggressive stance by regulators toward the country's most powerful technology companies.

The much-anticipated settlement still needs final approval in the coming weeks from the Justice Department, which rarely rejects settlements reached by the agency. It would be the biggest fine by far levied by the federal government against a technology company, easily eclipsing the $22 million imposed on Google in 2012. The size of the penalty underscored the rising frustration among Washington officials with how Silicon Valley giants collect, store and use people's information.

It would also represent one of the most aggressive regulatory actions by the Trump administration, and a sign of the government's willingness to punish one of the country's biggest and most powerful companies. President Trump has dialed back regulations in many industries, but the Facebook settlement sets a new bar for privacy enforcement by United States officials, who have brought few cases against large technology companies.

Also at Reuters, CNBC, The Verge, MarketWatch, and CNN.

Original Submission


«  MyGov Australia Goes Down at Tax Time for the Second Year in a Row
U.S. Federal Trade Commission Approves $5 Billion Fine Against Facebook | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.