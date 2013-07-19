On a cloudy Wednesday morning in San Francisco, the moment uBiome's employees had been expecting for months finally arrived.

The beleaguered poop-testing startup began laying off about half its staff, as the company searches for a path forward after an FBI raid and the departures of its founders.

At uBiome's headquarters in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, people who'd just been let go began streaming out of a grey warehouse building around 9:30 a.m.

Some carried potted plants. One blasted the Phil Collins rock anthem "You'll be in my heart" out of iPhone speakers.

"It was a s--- show on Monday, it's a s--- show today," one said as she left, to no one in particular.

In all, uBiome cut 114 of the 229 people it employed, according to a person familiar with the situation — 42 from its US operations and 72 in Latin America.