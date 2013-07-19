from the it's-a-poop-show dept.
'A s--- show': uBiome just cut half its staff as the troubled poop-testing startup searches for a path forward after an FBI raid[*]
On a cloudy Wednesday morning in San Francisco, the moment uBiome's employees had been expecting for months finally arrived.
The beleaguered poop-testing startup began laying off about half its staff, as the company searches for a path forward after an FBI raid and the departures of its founders.
At uBiome's headquarters in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, people who'd just been let go began streaming out of a grey warehouse building around 9:30 a.m.
Some carried potted plants. One blasted the Phil Collins rock anthem "You'll be in my heart" out of iPhone speakers.
"It was a s--- show on Monday, it's a s--- show today," one said as she left, to no one in particular.
In all, uBiome cut 114 of the 229 people it employed, according to a person familiar with the situation — 42 from its US operations and 72 in Latin America.
See also: uBiome has stopped running its only lab test after the troubled poop-testing startup laid off half its workers[*]
[*] Free account signup may be required.
Also at: Yahoo!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 13, @08:41PM
well, that's just shitty
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday July 13, @08:43PM (2 children)
FUCK YOU
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday July 13, @08:44PM (1 child)
Now, it is time, to arm...THE BROWN MENACE
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday July 13, @08:47PM
Our beloved monsters. Enjoy yourselves