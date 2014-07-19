from the what-about-bitcoin dept.
The Shift Project has released a report pointing the finger at online video as a significant, and growing, cause of greenhouse gas emissions.
From New Scientist:
The transmission and viewing of online videos generates 300 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, or nearly 1 per cent of global emissions. On-demand video services such as Netflix account for a third of this, with online pornographic videos generating another third.
[...] The authors call for measures to limit the emissions from online videos, such as preventing them from autoplaying and not transmitting videos in high definition when it is unnecessary. For instance, some devices can now display higher resolutions than people can perceive. The report says regulation will be necessary.
No word on the carbon footprints of HTTPS, JavaScript, or advertising.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday July 14, @08:38AM (1 child)
Probably on the order of noise relative to images relative to audio streaming relative to video streaming (relative to 3d-holographic streaming).
How does it break down between transmission vs. viewing, though? And couldn't it be amortized by downloading/caching during non-peak hours?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday July 14, @08:54AM
One would indeed thing that HTTPS; Javascripts, just generally bloating webcode of sorts and advertisements are just completely dwarfed by streaming (audio, video or both) when it comes to size. Just watching more then a minute or two probably turns the code output to an insignificant number.
One could guess that they could do more caching then they already do. After all it already happens on at least a few levels. We are not all watching youtube clips from that one server somewhere in serverfarm but it has been distributed out based on some criteria -- probably assumed views or number of views while other clips watched by very few people don't get cached at all. So with that in mind it might be somewhat dicey to talk about a carbon footprint of streaming since it will come from so many different sources and as noted will most likely already have been cached at least once to a location closer to you then the original. ISP:s could probably save a fair bandwidth to by doing it on their end, if they are just large enough and know their customer base somewhat they might know what to put in the cache or not on any given day.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday July 14, @08:47AM
save the planet
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 14, @08:50AM
or transnational "think tanks"?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday July 14, @09:02AM
Considering the amount of entertainment provided for a very large amount of the population 1% might not really be that much, or bad. It might actually be "cheap". If there had been no streaming and all these people should instead go out and about and do things to get their required form of entertainment or fun wouldn't that consume the same or just as much CO^2. Or do they just assume that if there was no streaming they would all just sit at home starring at the walls and do nothing? I think it might actually be a lot better if they stayed at home and just streamed all day long.
The numbers seem a bit odd but still 1/3 is On-demand video ala Netflix (sounds very high), 1/3 is Porn and the other 1/3 is EVERYTHING else? Can't porn be on-demand video? Waiting for the anti-piracy group staring to label stream-pirates as being anti-earth and environment ... It seems about stupid enough to actually work.