When mixed with oxidised graphite, which is relatively easy to produce, the bacterium Shewanella oneidensis removes most of the oxygen groups and leaves conductive graphene behind as a result. It's cheaper, faster, and more environmentally friendly than existing techniques to make the material.

Using this process, we might be able to create graphene at the sort of scale necessary for the next generation of computing and medical devices – utilising graphene's powerful mix of strength, flexibility, and conductivity.

"For real applications you need large amounts," says biologist Anne Meyer from the University of Rochester in New York.

"Producing these bulk amounts is challenging and typically results in graphene that is thicker and less pure. This is where our work came in."