from the this-is-very-not-good dept.
Ebola Outbreak: First Case Discovered in DRC's Goma City, Home to 2 Million People:
The first case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma has been discovered.
Goma, a lakeside city with a population of two million people, is close to the Rwanda border – more than 354 km (220 miles) south of where the second-largest Ebola outbreak was first detected a year ago.
The haemorrhagic fever has gradually spread south, infecting almost 2,500 people and killing more than 1,600.
The Ministry of Health said the person with the confirmed case was a pastor who became infected during a visit to the city of Butembo, where he interacted with Ebola patients.
He first developed symptoms last week before taking a bus to Goma on Friday.
When he arrived in Goma on Sunday he went to a clinic where he tested positive for Ebola.
Officials have now located the bus driver and 18 other passengers, who will all be vaccinated on Monday.
[...] Ronald Klain, who served as Barack Obama's Ebola czar, said: "Just one case might be just one case. But, if this is multiple cases in Goma, that is a turning point."
Goma has been preparing for the arrival of Ebola for a year, setting up hand-washing stations and making sure mototaxi drivers do not share helmets.
But in more rural areas, where containment efforts have been hindered by mistrust of health officials and militia violence, the virus has been hard to contain and the number of new cases has spiked.
Also at
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-48985689
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/07/vaccinations-ebola-dr-congo-city-goma-190715111221895.html
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/ebola-spread-east-congo-s-goma-massively-raises-risk-n1030066
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @09:01AM (4 children)
Ebola is going to be discovered to be like anything else, 85% of people will have minor or even no symptoms and develop immunity. A small percent will have deadly complications. The UN and governments will use it as a an excuse to seize more power while also promoting policies that encourage its spread.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @09:11AM (3 children)
Go there and catch the virus. Based on what you say, you have 85% chances to stay alive. Deal?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @09:23AM (2 children)
85% chance of symptoms inadequate to justify a trip to the doctor, not staying alive. I mean I've had food poisoning that I'm sure could have killed me via dehydration if I hadn't been in an air conditioned home with plenty of access to water and sanitation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @09:47AM (1 child)
Yes, including bleeding from your mouth and asshole. For some, these are both the same.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @10:00AM
https://www.medscape.org/viewarticle/873026 [medscape.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 16, @09:19AM (1 child)
Place you bets, how many white people need to die for someone to start searching for vaccines?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @10:01AM
I bet under 300.
236 is the number of confirmed infection in US for the 2015-16 Zika epidemic [wikipedia.org].
Notice how all the vaccine research started in 2017 [wikipedia.org] and all the notable trials are US based, even if "as early as August 2014, physicians in Natal in northeastern Brazil began to investigate an outbreak of illness characterized by a flat pinkish rash, bloodshot eyes, fever, joint pain and headaches" and confirmed infection were in the 10K-100K range (see the first link)
(Score: 2) by J_Darnley on Tuesday July 16, @09:31AM
I love you, Ebola-chan.