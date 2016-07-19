from the Welcome-to-AeroGellystone-Park dept.
Want to Colonize Mars? Aerogel Could Help
In a new paper in Nature Astronomy, researchers propose that a material called aerogel might help humans one day build greenhouses and other habitats at Mars' mid-latitudes, where near-surface water ice has been identified. The study was funded by Harvard University's Faculty of Arts and Sciences.
Aerogel is a Styrofoam-like solid that is 99% air, making it extremely light. It's adept at preventing the transfer of heat as well, making it an excellent insulator; in fact, it's been used for that purpose on all of NASA's Mars rovers. Moreover, aerogel is translucent, allowing visible light to pass through while blocking ultraviolet light's harmful radiation. Most aerogel is made from silica, the same material found in glass.
In an experiment conducted by lead author Robin Wordsworth of Harvard, 2-3 centimeters of silica aerogel allowed light from a lamp tuned to simulate Martian sunlight to heat the surface beneath it by up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65 degrees Celsius) - enough to raise temperatures on the Martian surface and melt water ice.
"The study was meant as an initial test of aerogel's potential as a Martian building material," said second author Laura Kerber, a geologist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Kerber participated in a 2015 NASA workshop to identify the best places on Mars to send astronauts. "The ideal place for a Martian outpost would have plentiful water and moderate temperatures," she said. "Mars is warmer around the equator, but most of the water ice is located at higher latitudes. Building with silica aerogel would allow us to artificially create warm environments where there is already water ice available."
Also at Harvard, Scientific American, and CNET.
Enabling Martian habitability with silica aerogel via the solid-state greenhouse effect (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41550-019-0813-0) (DX)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 16, @08:22PM
Density(and thus mass) being very small is great for shipping to mars, what with the Tsiolkovsky equation being such a big deal.
But! Getting physically large volumes into space is also hard due to the aerodynamics of rocketry. Also it's fragile, and acceleration seems like launch turbulence could be super destructive Is the plan to fabricate the aerogel on mars from some base ingredients? This paper describes only the photodynamics of the material and its suitability on that front.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snow on Tuesday July 16, @08:23PM (1 child)
What do they do with the Aerogel to allow heat to flow inbound but not outbound?
Does the translucentness allow it to be used as a greenhouse or is there something else going on here?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 16, @08:29PM
The same thing they do with glass that allow heat to flow in, but not out. Both allow visible forms of radiation to come in, but block the flow of not-visible radiations, like infrared. So, yes, a greenhouse, exactly.
"Democrats. . . if you vote for them, not only are you a chump, you are a traitor to your race" -Malcolm X
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Tuesday July 16, @08:35PM
is closer to 99% vacuum on Mars. Vacugel?
But as the source article says "In future work, it will be important to investigate the ease with which traditional silica aerogel manufacturing techniques17 can be adapted to conditions on Mars. "
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity