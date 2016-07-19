from the That's-only-two-in-binary dept.
For experienced IT veterans—and PC enthusiasts—there is a common wisdom about the latency between when a version of Windows is released, and when those releases become reliable. Windows XP is the primary example of this, as the original release of XP lacked a variety of important security protections—a rebuilt firewall enabled by default, support for NX bit, and finally disabling the Windows Messenger service abused by spammers, were added in Service Pack 2, three years and a day after XP was first released.
And so, that leaves us with our present circumstances with Windows 10. Roughly seven weeks ago—on May 21—Version 1903 (or 19H1), otherwise known as the May 2019 Update, was released. This marks three years, nine months, and 22 days since the initial release of Windows 10. Reception has been politely positive, though problems with the launch have prompted Microsoft to require users to remove USB storage devices or SD cards before upgrading; likewise, the update was blocked on the Surface Book 2 because a driver problem renders it incapable of seeing the NVIDIA GPU in the base of the high-end model.
Given the positioning of Windows 10 as being essentially the last version of Windows (similar to the way Mac OS X has been around since 2001), it is potentially unwise to declare this exact point in time "as good as it gets." Microsoft's track record is likely to back up this claim, though—at best, Microsoft can deliver iterative changes on top of Windows 10, but the biannual release cadence does not lend itself to massive changes, and further iterative changes are not going to convince the skeptics. If you don't like Windows 10 now, you're not going to like it in the future.
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/windows-10-three-years-later-why-this-is-as-good-as-it-gets/
(Score: 2) by srobert on Tuesday July 16, @09:26PM (2 children)
... it's time to investigate Linux.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @10:04PM
It's all downhill from here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @10:10PM
Or Mac. Seriously, who thinks eating Bill Gates' shit can be anything close to "how good it can get"?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday July 16, @09:57PM
What's Windows and why are there 10 of them?
And why can't I get better?
I WANT better, cos I hate shit!
GIMME BETTER!
----this announcement sponsored by the people who don't give a shit about Windows and use Linux: a BETTER OS.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @10:08PM (1 child)
Windows XP (and other versions prior to 10) were at least purportedly gamma releases. Windows 10 is perpetual alpha. It can never "get as good as it gets".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @10:11PM
Addendum: It's not perpetual beta software because beta implies a feature freeze, which the very concept of "feature updates" invalidates. It's untested alpha material.