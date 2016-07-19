from the Being-a-Nazi-is-not-cheap dept.
According to The New York Times, Andrew Anglin, whereabouts unknown, could be on the hook for a bit of cash.
The publisher of a neo-Nazi website should pay more than $14 million in damages for encouraging “an online anti-Semitic harassment and intimidation campaign” against a woman in 2016, a federal magistrate judge in Montana recommended on Monday.
In his opinion, the judge, Jeremiah Lynch, also recommended that the publisher, Andrew Anglin, be made to remove all blog posts from the website, The Daily Stormer, that encouraged readers to contact the woman, Tanya Gersh, and her family.
Within months of Mr. Anglin’s call for a “troll storm” against them, Ms. Gersh and her family had received more than 700 vulgar and hateful messages, many referring to the Holocaust. They temporarily fled their home.
Mr. Anglin did not appear in court, and his location is unknown. He did not respond to an email on Monday requesting comment on the lawsuit. And it was not clear how much money if any could ever be collected from him.
Nice that Andrew has gone back to where he's from, allegedly Thailand.
Let's just admit there is no free will. We are chimps that haven't been housebroken.
No shit, some of you chimps are so dumb you incite a mob to harass and potentially harm innocent people.
You can spew all the hateful shit you want, just don't cross the line into actionable phrases. If the KKK and other shitwits can walk the line then so can a bunch of whitebread snakes with tire marks.
Did any of them try to bomb the person's house? Attack them physically? Hit them with bike locks? Blocks of cement?
It seems that doing aforementioned things, tools of the Antifa leftists, are held up as worthy of praise. Yet the weak words and annoying tactics of stormfags are somehow deadly and evil. Antifa is more and more like their namesake everyday, and we will end with the same extremely awful results.
And then suddenly, for no reason at all, the people voted for Adolf Hitler.
Other than the MAGA Bomber, no. [nypost.com]
So they are less and less fascist? Or more and more anti-fascist?
You complain even though every single person on this site says Antifa violence is not OK. How is the made-up victim-hood coming along?
Citations needed. Seriously, citations are needed. I think all right leaning people on this site have condemned Antifa violence. Not certain, but I think so. An awful lot of centrists have done so. But, left leaning persons? Mostly, I see them dismissing any left violence, or denying it, or trying to justify it with whataboutisms. I do believe that a number of our left-leaning members are HAPPY to see leftist violence.
"Democrats. . . if you vote for them, not only are you a chump, you are a traitor to your race" -Malcolm X
The whole lot of neo-nazi assholes are just total cowards. Proven time and again, that is why they were attracted to an ideology of hate. Bring others down to lift yourself "up". Pretty sad, and no surprise this idiot is on the run.
Racist SLPC complaining about racist Daily Stormer, news at 11.
Your Civics lesson for the day:
Criticizing the President IS Free Speech [reason.com]
Inciting a crime IS NOT Free Speech [wikipedia.org]
Where was the outrage when libs doxxed gun owners?
https://www.theverge.com/2012/12/25/3802960/new-york-newspaper-posts-map-with-names-addresses-of-gun-owners [theverge.com]
"Democrats. . . if you vote for them, not only are you a chump, you are a traitor to your race" -Malcolm X
