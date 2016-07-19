from the Tin-Foil-Hat dept.
Hot on the heels of "Savage Tick-Clone Armies are Sucking Cows to Death" comes an assertion that the US Pentagon is responsible for introducing Lyme-disease-carrying ticks into North America. According to a story in the Global Canadian newspaper "a bill has been passed in the House of Representatives which requires the Department of Defence to investigate whether research on biological weapons using insects took place in a 25-year period and whether these insects were released into the public realm either accidentally or on purpose."
The claim originated in the book 'Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons' by Kris Newby. The book tells the tale of "Willy Burgdorfer, the man who discovered the microbe behind Lyme Disease, revealing his secret role in developing bug-borne biological weapons, and raising terrifying questions about the genesis of the epidemic of tick-borne diseases affecting millions of Americans today."
In presenting the amendment in the House, New Jersey Republican Rep. Christopher H. Smith asked "With Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases exploding in the United States — with an estimated 300,000 to 437,000 new cases diagnosed each year and 10-20 percent of all patients suffering from chronic Lyme disease — Americans have a right to know whether any of this is true. And have these experiments caused Lyme disease and other tick-borne disease to mutate and to spread?"
An investigation into the health-related quality of life of chronic Lyme disease (CLD) has discovered that it is significantly lower compared to the general population and patients with other chronic illnesses. Around 300,000 people in the USA are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year, according to 2013 figures..
Compared to the general population and patients with other chronic diseases reviewed here, patients with CLD reported significantly lower health quality status, more bad mental and physical health days, a significant symptom disease burden, and greater activity limitations. They also reported impairment in their ability to work, increased utilization of healthcare services, and greater out of pocket medical costs.
CLD patients have significantly impaired health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and greater healthcare utilization compared to the general population and patients with other chronic diseases. The heavy burden of illness associated with CLD highlights the need for earlier diagnosis and innovative treatment approaches that may reduce the burden of illness and concomitant costs posed by this illness.
Long-Underfunded Lyme Disease Research Gets an Injection of Money--and Ideas:
Months after a U.S. Congress–mandated working group sounded the alarm about tickborne illnesses and urged more federal action and money, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is readying a strategic plan for these diseases. Last week it also, serendipitously, issued a rare solicitation for prevention proposals in tickborne diseases. The new pot of money, $6 million in 2020, represents a significant boost; NIH spent $23 million last year on Lyme disease, by far the most common tickborne illness, within $56 million devoted to tickborne diseases overall.
"I'm happy for anything" new going toward research, says John Aucott, director of the Johns Hopkins Lyme Disease Clinical Research Center in Baltimore, Maryland, who chaired the group that wrote the 2018 report. Strategies that may garner support include vaccines that target multiple pathogens carried by ticks or that kill the ticks themselves.
Aucott's panel included academic and government scientists as well as patient advocates; it formed as a result of the 2016 21st Century Cures Act. The group's report described tickborne diseases as a "serious and growing threat." About 30,000 confirmed Lyme disease cases were reported last year to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but the agency believes the real number to be more than 300,000. Cases of Lyme disease have roughly tripled since the 1990s as ticks carrying Borrelia burgdorferi, the causative bacterium, have spread in response to climate change, neighborhoods encroaching on animal habitats, and other ecologic shifts.
New approaches may help solve the Lyme disease diagnosis dilemma
Lyme disease [is] one of the most charged and controversial of all infections. It's not hard to find tick-bitten patients who live for years with undiagnosed and unexplained symptoms that defy repeated treatment attempts. Patient advocates point to people who agonize for years, drifting from doctor to doctor in search of relief. Battles with insurers who won't pay for therapy without a definitive diagnosis have played out in courthouses and statehouses. Desperate patients sometimes turn to solutions that may pose their own risks. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently described people who had developed serious complications, or even died, after unproven treatments for Lyme disease.
Many, if not most, of these problems are caused by the lack of a reliable test for the infection. "This deficiency in Lyme disease diagnosis is probably the most prevalent thing that is responsible for the controversies of this disease," says Paul Arnaboldi, an immunologist at New York Medical College in Valhalla.
That's why Arnaboldi and other researchers are trying to devise better diagnostics (SN: 9/16/17, p. 8). The standard two-part test that's used now, which has changed little in concept since the 1990s, may miss about half of infected people in the early weeks of illness. The test relies on finding markers that show the immune system is actively engaged. For some people, it takes up to six weeks for those signs to reach detectable levels.
To find better ways to diagnose the disease more reliably and maybe sooner, scientists are trying to identify genetic changes that occur in the body even before the immune system rallies. Other researchers are measuring immune responses that may prove more accurate than existing tests.
The science has advanced enough, according to a review in the March 15 Clinical Infectious Diseases, that within the next few years, tests may finally be able to measure infections directly [DOI: 10.1093/cid/ciy614] [DX]. The aim is to amplify traces of the Lyme bacteria's genetic material in the bloodstream. Enough approaches are in various stages of research that some patient advocates have renewed optimism that the problems with testing may finally become a thing of the past.
Lyme Disease Cases Are Exploding. And It's Only Going to Get Worse.
Savage Tick-Clone Armies are Sucking Cows to Death; Experts Fear for Humans:
Spreading invasive tick spawns without mating and can transmit deadly disease.
Ravenous swarms of cloned ticks have killed a fifth cow in North Carolina by exsanguination—that is, by draining it of blood—the state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services warned this week.
Experts fear that the bloodthirsty throngs, which were first noticed in the United States in 2017, will continue their rampage, siphoning life out of animals and eventually transmitting diseases, potentially deadly ones, to humans.
Just last month, infectious disease researchers in New York reported the first case of the tick species biting a human in the US. The finding was "unsurprising" given the tick's ferocious nature, according to Dr. Bobbi S. Pritt, director of the Clinical Parasitology Laboratory in Mayo Clinic. And it's "extremely worrisome for several reasons," she wrote in a commentary for the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 17, @02:51AM
Yeah, right.
I'd bet the answer will be a categorical denial, with a 'hidden specificity' on the line of "the Pentagon never did this".
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday July 17, @02:52AM
I know 3 people with Lyme disease, 1 10 years older and the others 5-10 years younger.
If it turns out the pentagon is responsible.....
If it turns out the pentagon is responsible.....