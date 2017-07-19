Stories
New MS Paint IDE can Affect Developer Productivity

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 17, @10:34PM
from the hump-day-relief dept.
Software

DannyB writes:

Check out the new MSPaintIDE on GitHub.

A video of it demonstrates creating a simple "hello world" type application. About one minute later in the video, you can see how easy it is to create a small GUI application that pops up a simple dialog box.

MS Paint brings unique advantages as a source code editor for Java. You can erase source code you no longer want. You can re-arrange source code. Correct mistakes. Etc.

Then the IDE (integrated development environment) can then OCR your code, update your project tree, compile, and produce a completed executable build. Try doing that with a stupid ordinary plain ol' text editor!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @10:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @10:47PM (#868265)

    I feel dumber just looking at the project.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday July 17, @10:50PM (4 children)

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday July 17, @10:50PM (#868267)

    I'm not sure if this is the funniest or stupidest thing I see codewise in a long while. So he is typing code as text into images using MSPaint and then having some special IDE that reads said code via OCR and compile and execute said code. It just seem beyond stupid, why would you write it in MSPaint and not just notepad? At first I thought this was going to be genius; I could just paint and image and it would turn it into code but sadly no. I really don't get the point of this unless it's just supposed to be funny.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @10:57PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @10:57PM (#868272)

      Millennials... it's the next step from the geniuses that brought you Ruby on Rails.

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @10:57PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @10:57PM (#868273)

      Think of the possibilities...
      You plant a file called Important.exe on your friends desktop. He clicks on the icon and an image of goatse pops up with an audio file repeating "this user is watching porn" at volume 11... And no close button.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @11:05PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @11:05PM (#868275)

        You just described the system alarm clock I use to wake me up at my desk right before lunch.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Wednesday July 17, @11:15PM

      by SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday July 17, @11:15PM (#868280)

      He is ultimatly trying to code using rage comics. Variables named "FFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUU"? No, MillHouse {} You can't be a meme. Yo, Dawg, we heard you like MS Pant so we re-wrote MS Paint in MS Paint. import ponies.*; Error: Why u do dis, Dolan? True (boolean) story. Extra BMP pannel!

      Leave it up to Java programmers to make things harder than they need to be.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @11:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 17, @11:01PM (#868274)

    What could possibly go wrong (again, and again, and again).

