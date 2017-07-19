Check out the new MSPaintIDE on GitHub.

A video of it demonstrates creating a simple "hello world" type application. About one minute later in the video, you can see how easy it is to create a small GUI application that pops up a simple dialog box.

MS Paint brings unique advantages as a source code editor for Java. You can erase source code you no longer want. You can re-arrange source code. Correct mistakes. Etc.

Then the IDE (integrated development environment) can then OCR your code, update your project tree, compile, and produce a completed executable build. Try doing that with a stupid ordinary plain ol' text editor!