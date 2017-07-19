from the who-let-the-data-out? dept.
DEA tracked every opioid pill sold in the US. The data is out
Between 2006 and 2012, opioid drug makers and distributors flooded the country with 76 billion pills of oxycodone and hydrocodone—highly addictive opioid pain medications that sparked the epidemic of abuse and overdoses that killed nearly 100,000 people in that time period.
As the epidemic surged over the seven-year period, so did the supply. The companies increased distribution from 8.4 billion in 2006 to 12.6 billion in 2012, a jump of roughly 50%. In all, the deluge of pills was enough to supply every adult and child in the country with around 36 opioid pills per year. Just a 10-day supply can hook 1 in 5 people into being long-term users, researchers have determined.
The stunning supply figures were first reported by the Washington Post and come from part of a database compiled by the Drug Enforcement Administration that tracked the fate of every opioid pill sold in America, from manufacturers to individual pharmacies. A federal court in Ohio released the data this week as part of a massive consolidated court case against nearly two-dozen opioid makers and distributors, brought by nearly 2,000 cities, towns, and counties. The local governments allege that the opioid companies conspired to saturate the country with the potent painkillers to soak up billions in profits. The companies deny the allegations, arguing generally that they were serving the needs of patients.
According to an analysis of the data by the Post, just three companies made 88% of the opioid pills: SpecGx, Actavis Pharma, and Par Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Endo Pharmaceuticals. Purdue Pharma ranked fourth, making 3% of the pills. Just six companies distributed 75% of the pills: McKesson Corp., Walgreens, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, CVS, and Walmart.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday July 18, @02:29AM (2 children)
One university still has a monopoly [arstechnica.com] on expensive cannabis of dubious quality [pbs.org] sold for research purposes. And you have dumbasses like Chris Christie informing policy [cnn.com].
DEA can shove it. That 4-6 companies made or distributed opioids is hardly important. Heroin, etc. should be decriminalized, supervised injection sites should be supported, but more options should be available, cannabis in particular. Instead the policy is to make it hard for someone to get their prescribed oxycodone.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Thursday July 18, @02:53AM (1 child)
I find it amazing how certain countries are having an utter epidemic with opioids, while others aren't having the slightest problem with it. I agree that the policy shouldn't be to make getting a required prescription harder, but I also strongly think that the majority of prescriptions are being given without real need. I read an article on the NY Times a while back [nytimes.com] that was written by an Californian lady who had lived in Munich for a number of years. Great short read and gives good insight into the vastly different approaches to pain management that she saw during an operation she had to have.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday July 18, @03:11AM
Billionaire founder of opioid firm guilty of bribing doctors to prescribe drug [theguardian.com]
Going after pharma companies that bribed doctors to overprescribe opioids could help. Criminal charges and lawsuits.
Meanwhile, people should be able to get a reliable supply of fentanyl-free heroin if they want it, and we should have desktop chemputers for making a variety of drugs.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @02:36AM (1 child)
From the ArsT article: "Early last year, the CDC released guidelines for prescribing opioids, recommending weak, short doses, ideally three days for acute pain. The agency urged doctors to refrain from prescribing opioids for chronic pain, except for cancer patients and end-of-life care."
This recommendation has led to doctors leaving chronic pain patients to, well, writhe in pain. Some are simply killing themselves. But old and disabled people killing themselves is good for Medicare and Social Security, right, so no problem there.
The article says 1 in 5 people become long term users after a 10 day supply of opioids. Is that because they turned into junkies in those 10 days, or could it be that the condition for which they take the opioids is still going on? Sure seems like the article (and the study?) want everyone to think it's the former, and not the latter.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 18, @02:52AM
That's called being human, mate. You know? A biological construct, with nerves and all the troubles this come along with.
Expecting to be repaired for anything broken and causing pain like a second hand car is simply an unreasonable expectation. Deal with it.
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Thursday July 18, @02:37AM
I'll bet you didn't know this:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2685627 [jamanetwork.com]
Hey, don't get mad at me, I'm just the messenger. This is a peer-reviewed study.
But if you think it over, it explains a lot.
(Score: 2) by goodie on Thursday July 18, @02:56AM (1 child)
The data has not been released publicly. What the heck are we supposed to just read ads on the WP to get the figures?
It's of public interest to release this data as part of open data initiatives. Let people see it, work with it and use it to devise targeted strategies and find clusters of doctors who are pill-happy prescribers!
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Thursday July 18, @03:06AM
The DEA doesn't want you to see the data because of what a demographic analysis will tell you about the supporters of a certain fat, degenerate politician who happens to be in the White House.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2685627 [jamanetwork.com]
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday July 18, @03:11AM
So, 10% of population is constantly under influence by opiates; that's including children and so on. This does not include illegal heroin, speed, grass, cocaine. Does not include uppers and downers for all king of disorders. Let's not forget drinking. Is anybody normal out there Friday night? At all?
