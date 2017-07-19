from the follow-the-money dept.
Angry mob burns down home of suspected Bitcoin swindler:
A man thought to have been behind an alleged Bitcoin Ponzi scheme has had his house looted and burned to the ground in South Africa, reports Times Live. Sphelele “Sgumza” Mbatha was reportedly the operator of “Bitcoin Wallets,” a scheme which promised investors a 100 percent return on their investment after 15 days.
The arson came a week after Mbatha admitted to the Ladysmith Gazettethat he didn’t have any more cash to pay out, and said that investors would need to submit their details online to receive their payouts. He also claimed to not be the owner of the company, despite having registered the business “Bitcoin Wallets Achievers” the previous week. The following week he then said that hackers had infiltrated the website and had stolen investor’s money, according to Times Live.
Mbatha’s whereabouts are currently unknown
The arson came after angry crowds had previously gathered outside Bitcoin Wallets’ headquarters as well as the local police station. Mbatha was reportedly offered assistance by the authorities to relocate the company on the condition that he provided a business plan to prove it was legitimate. However, the documents had not been produced as of last week. A spokesperson from South Africa’s National Credit Regulator had previously raised doubts about the company’s official documentation.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday July 18, @12:31AM
When the villagers bring out the torches and pitchforks, you know you've screwed the pooch.
Yeah, rule of law, and all of that. Mob justice is seldom really justice. But, it would be nice to see more of this. Some of it should be given to the infamous 1% as well, not just some small time crooks who merely steal a few hundred million.
"Democrats. . . if you vote for them, not only are you a chump, you are a traitor to your race" -Malcolm X
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday July 18, @12:49AM (1 child)
With a central bank behind loans, you get a paid police force to protect the bankers. Any poor lending schemes would be paid for by the users of the currency (taxpayers). You would never know who actually owned your loans, so there would be no one person to be upset at. All parties that lose money would have the option of spending years in courts for a percentage of their loss, all while creating jobs for lawyers. And anyhow, the central bank wouldn't have allowed the use of bitcoin in the first place so there would be no room for new players in the banking industry.
Just think of the tyranny if not for a central bank.
[Brought to you by CrappyBank]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 18, @01:36AM
I'm not sure what you are saying here.
Are you suggesting the banksters should stop or are you suggesting the police protection should be extended to small-player money-swindlers? (large grin)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday July 18, @12:51AM (1 child)
"a scheme which promised investors a 100 percent return on their investment after 15 days"
Is this not ACTUALLY the definition of a Ponzi scheme?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday July 18, @01:08AM
Technically, no. A ponzi scheme uses seed money to "prove" the high returns to early investors, thus giving a veneer of it actually being an investment to a larger crowd of suckers.
That base level of sophistication is not necessary for bitcoiners who are gifted with extreme senses of self importance but no sense.