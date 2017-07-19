Stories
OneWeb’s Low-Earth Satellites Hit 400Mbps and 32ms Average Latency in New Test

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday July 18, @03:14AM
upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

OneWeb’s low-Earth satellites hit 400Mbps and 32ms latency in new test

OneWeb says a test of its low-Earth orbit satellites has delivered broadband speeds of more than 400Mbps with average latency of 32ms.

"The tests, which took place in Seoul, South Korea, represent the most significant demonstration of the OneWeb constellation to date, proving its ability to provide superior broadband connectivity anywhere on the planet," OneWeb said in an announcement yesterday.

The company said it's on track toward creating "a fully functioning global constellation in 2021 and delivering partial service beginning as early as 2020." The test described yesterday involved six OneWeb satellites that were launched in February. OneWeb says its commercial network "will start with an initial 650 satellites and grow up to 1,980 satellites."

While the 32ms latency figure is an average, the 400Mbps result seems to be the peak speed delivered during the test. OneWeb said its test also demonstrated "seamless beam and satellite handovers; accurate antenna pointing and tracking; [and] live-streamed video at resolutions up to 1080p."

OneWeb originally promised service in Alaska "as early as 2019," but by February 2019 the company said it would only be able to provide customer demos by 2020.

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Thursday July 18, @03:19AM

    by legont (4179) on Thursday July 18, @03:19AM (#868350)

    The plan is to send the satellites up in batches of 36 on top of Soyuz rockets operated by Arianespace, the same rocket that’s flying the satellites today

    https://www.theverge.com/2019/2/27/18242120/oneweb-650-satellite-constellation-arianespace-soyuz-launch [theverge.com]

    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @03:23AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @03:23AM (#868352)

    over how many SIMULTANEOUS links?

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 18, @03:29AM (2 children)

      by c0lo (156) on Thursday July 18, @03:29AM (#868355)

      One.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @03:51AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @03:51AM (#868360)
        That's why gateways (ground stations owned by SpaceX) will be one of the bottlenecks. Another will be the subscriber/satellite ratio. And yes, all the traffic will be conveniently concentrated at the gateways for surveillance :-)

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @03:58AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @03:58AM (#868363)

          And yes, all the traffic will be conveniently concentrated at the gateways for surveillance :-)

          Simple, keep the acronym, change its meaning to National Space Agency, done.

