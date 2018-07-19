from the RIP dept.
Several dead after suspected arson attack on Kyoto Animation in Japan
Several people have died and dozens have been injured in a suspected arson attack at a renowned animation production company in Japan.
Police in Kyoto said the fire broke out on Thursday morning at a three-storey building belonging to Kyoto Animation after a man burst in and spread unidentified liquid that set off the blaze.
The 41-year-old suspect was among the injured and has been taken to a hospital, Kyodo news agency reported.
Kyoto Animation ("KyoAni").
Also at The Hollywood Reporter and The Japan Times.
Kyoto Animation Fire: At Least 26 Dead after Suspected Arson Attack:
At least 26 people are dead and dozens injured after a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan, local emergency officials have said.
Local media quoted police as saying a man broke into the Kyoto Animation Co studio on Thursday morning. Police say the suspect, a 41-year-old, sprayed petrol before igniting it. [...] NHK said the man had been heard saying "drop dead" as he set fire to the building.
[...] Kyoto Animation, known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 and has produced popular animation shows including "K-On" and "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya".
According to Japanese news sites he allegedly shouted "パクりやがって", which could mean that he accused them of stealing or of feeling "ripped off".
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 18, @02:14PM (1 child)
If he did shout "パクりやがって" (and TFS is better than Google Translate which says this simply means "I'm sorry") this is clearly a symptom of disillusionment.
The Easter Bunny and Santa Clause are good childhood lies, because they inevitably are exposed and explained in a way that most people come to understand.
The fairy tale of the value of intellectual property is perpetuated throughout adulthood, and most people don't catch on when they sign their employment contracts which essentially trade away their IP rights to the company in exchange for a salary. Companies perpetuate and distort the myth with patent award bonuses and other things that they are not contractually obligated to do, and you get people like this otherwise gentleman who fixate on how "unfair" it all is and if only he hadn't been "ripped off" his troubles would be so much less.
Before being released from the educational system and permitted to work in the real world, everybody should go through an mandatory course titled "Life is not fair." Refreshers should be required every 8 years or so, preferably just before major election cycles - including a section on how you, as a relatively powerless individual, can effect positive change in the world by standing up with your fellow downtrodden and acting as a group to negotiate improvement in your circumstances. It would be fun to watch the "Union busters" turn purple when this got a serious pitch in the Legislature.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday July 18, @02:23PM
What are you blathering on about?