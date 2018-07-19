from the going-toe-to-toe dept.
Huawei, the Chinese manufacturer targeted by a Trump administration trade ban, is expected to dismiss a substantial number of people in the US in the coming weeks.
The number of individuals affected remains unclear but the layoffs, at the telecoms kit maker's US R&D subsidiary, Futurewei Technologies, could affect hundreds of workers in California, Texas, and Washington, according to The Wall Street Journal. Futurewei currently employs more than 800 people in the US.
On May 16, the beleaguered manufacturer, along with 68 of its affiliates, was placed on the US Commerce Department's Entity List, which forbids companies subject to US law from doing business with the firm without special permission from the US government.
Four days later, Huawei was given a 90-day General License so that its customers have time to make deals with new suppliers. When the General License expires on August 19, the ban will go into effect unless circumstances change.
US officials believe Huawei cannot be trusted because the company cannot resist demands by the Chinese government to compromise its equipment to assist with state-sponsored spying. No public evidence of this has been presented.
[...] Layoffs would be consistent with the broader financial impact of the pending Huawei trade ban. In June, at an event at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China, company founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, predicted the telecom firm's revenue will reach only about $100bn in 2019 and 2020, about $30bn less than previously anticipated in the next two years. But he said the company will emerge stronger by 2021.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Thursday July 18, @04:22PM (1 child)
No point running offices in a country that you aren't allowed to operate in...
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday July 18, @04:55PM
You're right. However, the international mega-corporation as was originally developed inside the US is an organism that evolves appendages that evade laws meant to constrain it.
A good example is ExxonMobil, who has a subsidiary named SeaRiver whose whole duty is to run shipments in international waters so they can avoid liability for things like ExxonValdez happening again. Or maybe more applicably to this case, Mobil Processing Nigeria, a subsidiary founded specifically to circumvent Nigerian laws banning foreign corporations from owning and extracting national oil wealth.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by linkdude64 on Thursday July 18, @04:22PM (1 child)
Just because I own a gun and could conceivably at some point shoot my own family with it, does not mean that I am somehow entirely out of my rights to prevent a stranger with a gun from entering my house.
Yes this is an economic and political gesture rather than one seeking to simply maximize quarterly revenue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @04:46PM
I agree. China is a total stranger who we've never done business with before. Additionally, I trust the judgement of the Five Eyes, because they are the experts on state-sponsored spying.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday July 18, @04:23PM
Trump and the government are testing their power against China. And, I'm afraid that we'll come up short. Europe is generally siding with Huawei. If we can't bully Europe into doing things our way, then the empire is over. I can't say that I'm sorry to see it die.
(Score: 1) by hwertz on Thursday July 18, @04:47PM (1 child)
What about Cisco? Just saying, worrying about Huawei theoretically working for the Chinese gov't is pretty hypocritical when the likes of Cisco are well-known to have helped the Chinese gov't with their national firewall.
I find the current climate disgusting of harping about China's surveillance and Russian companies collecting info, like "Oh those foreign bastards", while the US is running one of the largest surveillance programs on the planet, and the likes of Facebook are gleefully collecting as much info as they can get their hands on with basically a privacy policy of "we'll use the info however we'd like".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @04:56PM
China and Russia would be foolish to trust critical infrastructure to Cisco, but the attacks on Huawei do seem more like retaliation for forced technology transfers and """intellectual property""" theft under a pretense of overly-cautious infrastructure protection.