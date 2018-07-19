Stories
Two Years Later, Still no Windows Server on ARM in Microsoft Azure

posted by martyb on Thursday July 18, @10:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the implementation-cost-an-ARM-*and*-a-leg? dept.
Hardware

jas writes:

Windows Server on ARM was announced to much fanfare in March 2017, with servers powered by Qualcomm Centriq 2400 and Cavium ThunderX2 processors co-developed with Microsoft showcased at the OCP US Summit. At the time, Azure vice president Jason Zander told Bloomberg that "this is a significant commitment on behalf of Microsoft. We wouldn't even bring something to a conference if we didn't think this was a committed project and something that's part of our road map."

That road map has quite clearly hit a dead end—a lack of updates from Microsoft of the subject, and the absence of any partners involved with the project (or companies in the ARM-for-servers market generally) at this year's Microsoft Inspire conference strongly indicates the initiative is dead.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/2-years-later-theres-still-no-windows-server-arm-in-microsoft-azure/

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday July 18, @11:00PM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday July 18, @11:00PM (#868727)

    either it isn't any good, or there is no market, and when has MS refused to sell something, even if it sucks?

    Therefore, there must be no market.

    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
