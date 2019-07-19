Amazon discounted a wide range of camera gear for Prime Day this week, but some photographers scored what may be the best deals of their lives. Thanks to a pricing error, many people were able to purchase high-end camera gear bundles, some worth over $5,000, for just around $100.

It all started when someone noticed that the $550 Sony a6000 and 16-50mm lens bundle was being listed at just $94.50 on Amazon, and the person shared the “deal” on Slickdeals, where it hit the front page.

Many users were able to see the same price and place orders, while other users reported still seeing the normal price of $550. And it wasn’t 3rd-party sellers that the $94.50 price applied to — the gear was being sold and shipped by Amazon.

But then people noticed that other cameras and bundles were also being sold for $94.50, and that’s when the real frenzy started.

“Literally everything is $94.48,” one member writes. “I have bought like 10k worth of stuff that was like 900 dollars total.”

[...] Other members spoke to Amazon customer service about their order and were told that the order would indeed ship. Others also reported that they successfully price matched gear at retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart.