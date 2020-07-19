Hamilton effectively invented the term "software engineer" with her work developing the Apollo guidance computer, the lifeline for astronauts that controlled the spacecraft, Google said in announcing the artistic honor.

She regularly brought her young daughter, Lauren, to work with her on weekends, according to the search giant. Lauren played in the simulator that her mother built to test in-flight programs and inadvertently led Hamilton to rethink her strategy.

Lauren once crashed the simulator, ending the mission prematurely by hitting a button while the craft was in flight.

So, Hamilton programmed backstops to prevent an astronaut from doing the same midflight, a mistake that would yield far more dire consequences in space, Google says.

"There was no second chance. We knew that," Hamilton wrote in 2009 for MIT. "We had to find a way and we did."