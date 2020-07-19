from the to-infinity-and-beyond dept.
SpaceX Falcon 9 Will Blast off for the ISS in July:
SpaceX's Falcon 9 static fire test has been completed, with the spacecraft eyeing a July 24 launch for a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon had previously visited the ISS in April 2015 and December 2017 for resupply missions.
"Space Dragon flies thrice," Elon Musk tweeted Friday afternoon, adding in response to another tweet that the Texas and Florida Starship prototypes will fly in two to three months.
According to SpaceFlightNow's Launch Schedule:
NET[*] July 24 Falcon 9 • SpaceX CRS 18
Launch time: Approx. 2024 GMT (6:24 p.m. EDT)
Launch site: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the 20th Dragon spacecraft mission on its 18th operational cargo delivery flight to the International Space Station. The flight is being conducted under the Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA. Delayed from May 7, July 8, July 18, July 21 and July 22. [July 19]
[*] NET: No Earlier Than