NET[*] July 24 Falcon 9 • SpaceX CRS 18

Launch time: Approx. 2024 GMT (6:24 p.m. EDT)

Launch site: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the 20th Dragon spacecraft mission on its 18th operational cargo delivery flight to the International Space Station. The flight is being conducted under the Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA. Delayed from May 7, July 8, July 18, July 21 and July 22. [July 19]